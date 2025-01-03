Subscribe
January 3, 2025

January 3, 2025

Sardis hitter leads off All-County volleyball team

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Sardis High’s Vada Willmore was selected Player of the Year for the 2024 All-Etowah County Schools volleyball team by the system’s six head coaches.
A junior hitter, Willmore (pictured below) helped the Lady Lions win the county tournament for the first time in 29 years. She finished the season with 498 kills, 264 digs, 40 aces and 29 blocks.
Sardis’ Leslie Gilmer was named Coach of the Year.
Joining Wilmore on the team were Emersyn Greer and Jordyn Knight from Sardis; Alli Jo Amos, Kinlee Montgomery and Evelyn Nowak from Glencoe; Addi Mashburn and Chloe Mayo from West End; Rylann Shaw and Hannah Westcott from Southside; Addison Simmons from Hokes Bluff and Alexus Ponce from Gaston.

 

Chris McCarthy

