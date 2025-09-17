Sardis Middle begins “Start with Hello” campaign

By Karla McArthur, Education Correspondent

Sardis Middle School is kicking off the 2025–2026 school year with a powerful message for students: Start with Hello. The initiative is part of the school’s Peer Helpers program, which promotes kindness, connection, and a stronger sense of community among students.

The “Start with Hello” campaign is one of several outreach efforts of the Sardis Middle School Peer Helpers. Inspired by the Sandy Hook Promise, “Start with Hello” is a week-long event that encourages students to connect with peers in an effort to build a stronger school community. The Peer Helpers program, a comprehensive model developed by ThriveWay, was first established in the Etowah County School System in 2019 and was spearheaded by Dena Cook, Etowah County’s Director of Student Services. This national program is designed to build sustainable systems of support within K–12 schools by training students to be peer leaders and positive influences within their school communities.

“The goal is to create a culture where students look out for each other,” said SMS media specialist Savanna Striplin. “We want every student to feel seen, supported and included.”

Sardis Middle School is among a select group of schools that have taken their Peer Helpers program to the next level by offering it as a class. This allows peer helpers to meet regularly, receive structured training, and work together on projects designed to foster a supportive school climate.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have a dedicated class period for our Peer Helpers,” said Striplin. “It gives our students time to learn, grow, and plan meaningful initiatives that make a real difference.”

Striplin has been involved with the Peer Helpers program since it launched in 2019; she and co-coordinator, Jamie Shirley, are passionate in their endeavors to fill the need for a student-led support system. The two educators have worked tirelessly to grow the program and align it with the broader goals of Sardis Middle School and the Etowah County School District.

“I truly believe in the impact this program has,” said Striplin.

Shirley added, “We’ve seen firsthand how empowering students to help each other can transform the school environment.”

In class, Striplin and Shirley collaborate closely with their student helpers, guiding them through planning and executing a variety of outreach projects within both the school and the greater Sardis community. These include awareness campaigns, kindness challenges, mental health check-ins, and more.

The program has continued to expand since its inception, earning recognition and becoming a model for other schools across the region. Among their honors are the Education in Excellence Award for 2023, consecutive Thriveway Acts of Service awards, and presentations at the Peer Helpers national conference.

Sardis Middle School principal Chris Royal has been a key supporter of the program from the beginning.

“Ms. Striplin and Mrs. Shirley have built something special here,” said Royal. “By giving them the space and support to lead, we’ve watched the Peer Helpers program thrive—and our students have reaped the benefits.”

To learn more about the Peer Helpers PLUS model, visit https://thriveway.com/pages/peer-helpers