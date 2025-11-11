SCAN unit seizes over 95 Pounds of marijuana in East Gadsden

On Nov. 2, in the early afternoon, Gadsden Police Department Narcotics detectives received a citizen complaint of a strong marijuana odor in East Gadsden.

Detectives responded to the area to investigate and, after obtaining a search warrant, located several large trash bags containing suspected marijuana. The total weight of the seized substance was approximately 95.12 pounds, with an estimated street value exceeding $100,000.

The investigation was led by the Street Crimes and Narcotics (SCAN) Unit, with assistance from Glencoe Police Department assets, our patrol officer, and other specialized divisions. Their coordinated efforts highlight the department’s ongoing commitment to removing illegal drugs from Gadsden’s neighborhoods.

“This case is an example of what happens when our community and the police work together,” said SCAN Sgt. Simeon Smith.

Mayor Craig Ford had this to say: ““Our officers are hitting it hard and making a difference. They are focused and relentless. They’re not just enforcing the law; they’re defending the quality of life in this city. I couldn’t be prouder of the men and women who wake up every day ready to stand between our community and those who would harm it. This is what protecting Gadsden looks like.”

While some continue to debate the legality of marijuana across the country, it remains illegal in Alabama. At the scale uncovered in this case, detectives believe the operation represents more than personal use and likely involves a broader criminal enterprise.

“The discussion around marijuana use is happening all across the country,” said Public Information Officer Lt. Dusty Ford. “However, when you’re dealing with this scale of operation—nearly 100 pounds—it’s not about individual use. It’s organized activity, and it impacts the safety and well-being of our community.”

Under the leadership of Chief Jaggears, the Gadsden Police Department remains steadfast in its mission of Pride, Integrity, and Excellence, and in its efforts to hold accountable those who bring large-scale criminal activity into the city.

“We’re proud of the men and women who show up every day with the same focus to make Gadsden safer,” Chief Jaggears added.