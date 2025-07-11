Senate passes law to mandate alerts of shark attacks

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) recently celebrated Senate passage of Lulu’s Law, her bipartisan legislation named in honor of 16-year-old Lulu Gribbin, that would direct the Federal Communication Commission to issue an order providing that shark attacks are events for which wireless emergency alerts (WEAs) may be transmitted.

“Just over a year since Lulu survived a nearly fatal shark attack, I couldn’t be more honored to see the Senate unanimously pass this legislation,” said Senator Britt. “Lulu’s grit, strength, and faith have truly inspired our nation and her determination to help other families and beachgoers is nothing short of remarkable. Lulu’s Law is commonsense legislation that would empower authorities to quickly and accurately put information in the hands of beachgoers to help keep them out of harm’s way. I’m sincerely grateful to my colleagues, including Majority Leader John Thune, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, and Senator Brian Schatz for supporting this important legislation. I look forward to getting Lulu’s Law to President Trump’s desk.”

Specifically, Lulu’s Law would empower authorized local, state, tribal, and federal government authorities to quickly deploy warnings via mobile phone alert messages to the public if a shark has attacked someone or if the conditions enhancing the possibility of a shark attack are present. Lulu has continued to advocate for the passage of Lulu’s Law, which passed the Senate today by unanimous consent.

“We’re deeply grateful for Senator Britt’s leadership to secure unanimous Senate passage of Lulu’s Law in honor of our daughter. Lulu is truly a miracle, both in the way she has adapted to her new lifestyle and how she is using her experience as a catalyst to protect beachgoers. Real change for families like ours who just want to keep our children safe is now one step away. We strongly encourage the U.S. House of Representatives to pass this commonsense legislation that could prevent future shark attacks,” said Ann Blair and Joe Gribbin.

Lulu’s Law has gained significant bipartisan, bicameral support in Congress. Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), and Chris Coons (D-Del.) cosponsored this legislation in the Senate. In the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) introduced Lulu’s Law and Congressman Shomari Figures (D-Ala.) is a cosponsor.