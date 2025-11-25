Subscribe
Sending love to you and yours

This week as we go into Thanksgiving, I wanted to focus on holiday dishes. These are the dishes we think about all year long, yet we hold them back, saving them for the holidays, as if restraint itself makes them sacred. When I’ve asked people about their favorite foods, dressing almost always rises to the top. It’s simple, yes, but it carries nostalgia in every bite. That perfect balance of sage can take  you straight back to your grandmother’s table, where she made it just right. That’s why I  wanted to share the way I learned to make dressing in a crockpot. It’s a method that’s as  thrifty as it is delicious, and one that frees up the oven for all the other holiday favorites. As  you scoop it from the crockpot this year, I hope your holidays are surrounded by love and  family, with laughter echoing around the table and memories being created in every bite.  These recipes are more than food; they are traditions, reminders, and gifts we pass  forward, year after year. 

Crockpot Dressing 

1 recipe of cornbread 

1 whole rotisserie chicken 

4 sliced bread 

1 small onion, chopped 

2 stalks celery, chopped 

2 teaspoons sage, to taste 

2 teaspoons poultry seasoning, to taste 

Salt and pepper, to taste 

2 10.5 oz cans of cream of chicken 

1 stick of butter, melted 

2 cups chicken broth 

Spray crockpot with nonstick spray. You’re going to start with your favorite  cornbread. Once it is cooled, crumble into pieces and put in a crockpot. Tear 4 pieces of  sliced bread and add them to the crockpot. Add onion, celery, sage, and poultry seasoning,  one can of cream of chicken, chicken broth, melted butter, salt and pepper to taste. Gently  mix everything together. Top with the other can of cream of chicken. Cover and cook on low 

for 4 hours or until dressing is cooked through. I add my shredded chicken during the last  hour of cooking, so it doesn’t dry out. (Make sure not to forget the cranberry sauce!) 

