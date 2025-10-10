Snead-based author releases new book, schedules book signings

Novellee DeWitt, of Snead, has completed her new book entitled Finding Home.

Finding Home is a powerful novel that centers around a young woman who starts over in a small town after leaving behind an abusive relationship, only for her past traumas to follow her to her new home.

“Olivia Hayes flees New York and an abusive relationship, landing in the small town of Falls Village, Georgia,” said DeWitt. “After changing her name to Wren Adams, she begins rebuilding her life and eventually finds herself in a relationship. When her past shows up in her present, will Wren survive? And will she find the relationship with God that she most desperately needs?”

Published by Page Publishing, DeWitt’s tale will captivate readers as they follow along on

Wren’s journey to confront her past and take back control of her life, one day at a time. Expertly paced and character-driven, Finding Home is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, weaving a potent tale of strength and resilience in the face of trauma and life’s trials.

Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase Finding Home at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

There will be two book signing events on Saturday, Oct. 25. The first will take place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Sharecropper’s Coffee and Creamery, located at 380 Greer Drive in Snead.

The second signing will be held from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Fun Fall Festival at Snead Park.