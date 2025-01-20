Southside receives ADEM grant

The City of Southside is the recipient of an Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) grant for over $52,000.

The grant will allow the city to purchase a cardboard baler. According to the city, the baler will free up employee time as it will allow employees to process cardboard faster. It will also allow employees to process more cardboard each day.

Previously, the City of Southside transported the collected cardboard to Rainbow City.

According to a post on Facebook by the City of Southside’s official page, the city collected around 100 tons of cardboard in 2024.