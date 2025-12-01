Southside Theatre shines at Trumbauer, eyes next big production

Southside High School theatre students, led by director Jason Bozeman, delivered another strong performance at the District 7 Trumbauer Festival on Nov. 1.

The Walter Trumbauer Festival, established in 1940, provides Alabama high school theatre students with training and performance opportunities through 30 individual events, one-act play competitions and scholarship auditions. Students qualify for the state festival by earning superior ratings at one of seven district events and receive critiques from theatre educators and professionals.

Southside’s one-act play, Much Ado About Nothing, earned a superior rating and high praise from judges. Lilly Liu won best supporting performance in the one-act, and Addie Bozeman, Mallory Keener and Brooklyn Taylor received Best in Show for their group performance of The Crucible Act III. Cora Clontz, Cyrus Johnson and Ella Huffman were named to the All-Star Cast.

Overall, 27 of Southside’s 32 events advanced to the state competition, set for Dec. 5–6 at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Up next for the Panthers is a production of Chicago: Teen Edition. The cast list was posted Monday, Nov. 3.

“We are really excited,” Bozeman said. “We will still have the Etowah County Musical, but this is the first show for our school.”

With momentum building from their Trumbauer success, Southside High School’s theatre students now shift their focus to bringing Chicago: Teen Edition to life. As the cast begins preparations, the program continues to showcase its talent, dedication and growing impact on the local arts community—promising even more standout performances in the months ahead.