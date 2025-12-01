Talton named assistant superintendent for Etowah County Schools

Julie Talton, director of elementary curriculum, continuous improvement and testing for Etowah County Schools, has been named the district’s new assistant superintendent.

Talton, a Glencoe High School graduate, joined the Etowah County central office last school year. Over her 26-year career, she has served in multiple leadership roles in St. Clair County and Oneonta City Schools, most recently as principal of Oneonta Elementary School before returning to her home district.

As assistant superintendent, Talton will work in human resources while continuing her role as director of elementary curriculum and instruction.

“I will be working alongside Dr. Alan Cosby to assist with the daily operations of the school system, while also focusing on human resources to build, grow and support our employees, as well as overseeing elementary curriculum and instruction,” she said.

Talton said one of the biggest challenges in her new role is serving a district as large as Etowah County.

“With 21 schools and around 8,000 students, it can sometimes feel like it’s difficult to reach everyone and provide the level of support I want for each student, teacher and leader,” she said.

Even with the district’s size, Talton said she is grateful for the administrators she works with daily.

“Their dedication, expertise and commitment ensure that each school thrives,” she said.

She also praised the central office team for its collaboration and support.

“While the scale is challenging, the impact we can make when we work as a team is incredibly rewarding.”

Talton said she has been shaped by the instructional leaders she has worked with throughout her career.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve had the opportunity to work for multiple superintendents and principals, each with their own leadership style,” Talton said. “I’ve learned something valuable from each of them and have taken the strengths I admired to shape the leader I am today.”

She also credits early-career teacher mentors for guiding her through her first years in the classroom and supporting her as she pursued her instructional leadership degree.

“I had the privilege of working with a principal who was an outstanding instructional leader and taught me so much about elementary education,” she said. “These people poured into me and helped me learn how to be an effective leader.”

Those formative years, she said, helped her build strong relationships and understand the importance of connecting with staff, students and families — a cornerstone of her educational philosophy.

Asked what she would do if she weren’t in education, Talton said she couldn’t imagine another career offering the same impact.