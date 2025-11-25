Thanksgiving meals to be served

Submitted

The annual CommUnity Thanksgiving meal may not be happening this year, but that does not mean a warm dinner will not be served to those in need in the community. Many local churches have stepped up to the plate to meet the needs of those in the area.

“We thank the CommUnity Thanksgiving team that has spearheaded this awesome event for the past few years,” said Pastor Willie Simmons of New Liberty Tabernacle of Praise Church. “Their final year was 2024 and what a year it was, serving almost 11,000 dinners. This year the Body of Christ is working together to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need at various sites.”

Thanksgiving meals will be served:

Saturday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carver Community Center, located at 1030 Tuscaloosa Avenue in Gadsden. Contact Bro. Thomas Worthy at 256-504-5049 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Wednesday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim and Mission Baptist Church, located at 408 North 9th Street in Gadsden. Contact Pastor Roderick Thomas at 256-328-4456 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from 9-11 a.m. at New Destiny Christian Church, located at 201 Goldenrod Avenue in Gadsden. Contact Bishop Steve Smith at 256-458-5539 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freedom Center, located at 1601 West Meighan Boulevard in Gadsden. Contact Rev. Bruce Word at 256-312-2673 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from noon to 2 p.m. at Damascus Baptist Church, located at 547 Tyler Street in Gadsden. Contact Pastor Tim Madden or Bro. Joe Wise at 256-553-3791 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army, located at 114 North 11th Street in Gadsden. Contact Carmen or Karen at 256-546-4673 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Liberty Tabernacle, located at 924 East Broad Street in Gadsden. Contact Pastor Willie Simmons at 256-328-3471 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from noon to 2 p.m. at Dynamic Outreach Ministries, located at 2101 Broadway Avenue in Gadsden. Contact Pastor Patrick Washington at 256-390-5995 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church, located at 323 South 12th Street in Gadsden. Contact Bishop Terry Jones at 256-393-6213 or 256-546-0001 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Glencoe, located at 103 North College Street in Glencoe. Contact Pastor Donny Yarbrough at 256-566-6960 or 256-371-4610 (text “meal”) with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.

Thursday, Nov. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church, located at 801 3rd Street NW in Attalla. Contact Pastor Jeffery Washington at 256-553-3245 or 256-538-8837 with any questions or with offerings of supplies or volunteers.