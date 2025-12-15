The Gadsden Public Library: A Community of Programs, People and Possibilities

By Craig Scott, Director, Gadsden Public Library

Every time I walk through the entry door of the Gadsden Public Library, I’m reminded that a library is so much more than rows of books. It’s a living, breathing community hub—a place where curiosity is fed, creativity is sparked, and every age group can find something meaningful to enjoy.

Over the past few months, GPL’s calendar has been bursting with programs for adults, teens, and children. If you haven’t visited in a while, you may be surprised by just how full and vibrant the schedule has become.

For our youngest readers, the Children’s Department on the 1st floor, managed by Hanna Gray, continues to shine with story times, craft days and hands-on learning activities that turn reading into an adventure. Whether it’s a themed story hour, a seasonal art project or one of the library’s popular interactive programs, children are encouraged to explore, imagine and develop a lifelong love of reading.

Teens in our community also have a space to call their own. The Teen Department on the 4th floor, managed by Hannah Stiglitz, regularly offers programs that blend creativity, technology and fun—from gaming meetups and crafting afternoons (including food!) to book clubs and skill-building workshops. These gatherings give teens not only a welcoming place to hang out but also a chance to discover new interests and form connections with their peers.

Adults will find just as much to enjoy. LaShunda Williams, Public Services Specialist, continues to host book clubs, art and craft programs, sewing classes, author talks and other enriching events throughout the month. Her quarterly Bingo for Adults always brings in a large crowd of enthusiastic folks hoping to win! But, whether you’re looking to improve a skill, meet new people, or simply enjoy a morning or afternoon out, I guarantee there’s a program that fits the bill.

And I can’t forget one of the most treasured resources in the GPL system: the Alabama City Branch Library, home to the library’s dedicated genealogy and family history collections. For anyone tracing family roots or exploring local history, this branch offers research materials, guidance, and workshops or sessions designed to help beginners and seasoned genealogists alike. It’s a remarkable place to uncover stories of the past and connect them to the present. Kevin Graves manages the branch along with Fred Moore and Melody Cook.

In short, the Gadsden Public Library is bustling—with ideas, energy and opportunities for everyone. If you’re looking for something new to participate in, learn, or enjoy, chances are the library already has it on the calendar.

So, stop by, pick up a schedule, or go online at www.gadsdenlibrary.org and see what’s happening. You might be surprised at what you find—and you’ll always be welcomed with a smile.