The Joy of the Lord in 2026

By Sandra Bost

It’s the end of the year. Cue the reflections and resolutions.

The year 2025 brought lots of changes for my family. The biggest event was selling our 2400 square foot home in a neighborhood, and moving into a 375 square foot motor home currently parked in the middle of a vineyard.

After losing both of our mommas within 2 years of each other, and sorting through decades of their belongings, we decided that this was not something we wanted our children to have to do.

So, sensing a call to purpose and simplicity, my husband and I sold our home, and gave our clutter the boot. We sold what we could and gave the rest away. Let’s just say, our trash is now someone else’s treasure, and we couldn’t be more excited. Outside of what was necessary and a few decorations to make the bus homey, the only things we kept were irreplaceable things like photos, videos, and a couple of heirlooms that my children are not aware that they will want–someday.

Meanwhile, life on the bus is shaping up just like my husband and I dreamed. It feels efficient, cozy, and–simple. And, in the simplicity, we feel poised to seek God with more focus and experience His presence in more meaningful ways.

As I was praying about how to encourage our hearts for the new year, a conversation that seems to have been on repeat in my small circles all year came to mind.

It revolved around the presence of God and three Truths from scripture that I found myself speaking about constantly–with each exchange becoming more fervent–particularly with friends in seasons of hopelessness, despair, and loss.

It is the unbelievable notion that the strength we need to endure life’s trials comes from the Joy of the Lord which He Himself pours into us when we dwell in His presence. And–perhaps–even more inconceivable is that His presence is welcomed when we simply praise Him– acknowledging His character, His attributes, and His accomplishments.

In Psalm 22, David cries out to God in the middle of his suffering, but suddenly, he remembers that God is with him even in dark times. In verse 3 he declares, “You are…enthroned on the praises…” of Your people (ESV). David knew that his praise is the seat upon which God enthrones Himself.

This is a clear invitation for us to worship Jesus in all ways, at all times. Praise and thanksgiving create a welcoming environment for God to draw near to us.

As you know, we don’t often get to stay on the mountain top of life where songs of praise seem to readily flow from our hearts. Praise can take on different forms at different times. So, it’s in those hard seasons when we just don’t “feel” like praising, or can’t seem to find the “right” words, that we can turn to Psalms or blast our favorite worship song on repeat.

Psalm 16:11 tells us that in His presence is the fullness of Joy. Even when praise feels hard, it is so worth it! We can find gladness in drawing near to Him by just acknowledging his greatness and all of the ways He has shown Himself faithful in our lives–even if we are just recounting His faithfulness to David in the Psalms, or singing about His faithfulness to generations through a worship song.

If we will just open our mouths and hearts to praise Him–that’s when something amazing happens. As we verbalize the great things that God has already done for His people and praise His character, something in the atmosphere–in our hearts–begins to shift.

The shift happens for us just like it did for the Israelites when they were weeping over their failures brought to light by Ezra as he reminded them of God’s law. In Nehemiah 8:10, Nehemiah urges the people to come out of their sadness and find strength in the Lord’s joy!

The Lord’s Joy–not a fleeting emotion or a feeling dependent on what’s happening around you. The Lord’s Joy–a deep, abiding source of power that gives you the strength to face challenges and persevere! The Lord’s Joy that is manifest to the fullest in His presence!

So, that is exactly what I’m praying for as we step into 2026: that we will make space to praise God more intentionally, invite His presence into every moment, and allow The Lord’s Joy to fill us completely. Because when His Joy becomes our strength, we’re equipped to face whatever this new year holds–not in fear or striving, but in confidence and peace, knowing He is with us.

Happy New Year! Praise the Lord!