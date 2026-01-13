TOGGLE awards coming soon

The Theatre of Gadsden will host its annual TOGGLE Awards on Jan. 31. The ceremony honors the performers, volunteers and behind-the-scenes contributors who helped make the 2025 season a success. Modeled after major awards shows, the evening will include entertainment, special performances and recognition of outstanding achievements. The theatre’s 2026 season will be announced during the event.

Ghostlight Theater will present Something Rotten! Jr. Jan. 16-18. The musical comedy takes audiences back to the Renaissance with a fast-paced, humorous story adapted from the Broadway hit.

Tickets for both events are available at www.theatreofgadsden.org.