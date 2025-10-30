Trump nominates Rainbow City native for attorney job

United States President Donald Trump has nominated local attorney, conservative radio host and former Alabama lawmaker Phil Williams to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, the White House announced on Oct. 21.

Williams, a Rainbow City native, currently hosts Rightside Radio and is a managing member of the Gadsden-based law firm Williams, Driskill, Huffstutler & King, LLC. His legal experience spans civil litigation, corporate, municipal and governmental counsel, as well as real estate law.

Before entering law, Williams served in full-time ministry with YoungLife, an international youth outreach organization, where he worked as an Area Director counseling teens, recruiting and training volunteers and leading public outreach. He later served two terms as Alabama State Senator for District 10, which includes Etowah County, and chaired the Senate Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development while also serving as Vice Chair of the Judiciary Committee and the Finance and Taxation Committee.

“The rule of law is the cornerstone of a free society, and the mission of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is to make sure that justice is applied fairly and consistently,” Williams said on his radio program. “My goal is to support law enforcement at every level and work to ensure that Alabama families can feel safe in their communities.”

If confirmed, Williams would oversee federal prosecutions across northern Alabama, including Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa. He said his office would work closely with local law enforcement, sheriffs, police departments and district attorneys to target violent crime, public corruption and crimes against vulnerable populations.

Williams also brings extensive military experience. A retired Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he is an Airborne Ranger who served two combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as assignments at the Pentagon with Special Operations. Over his 30-year career, he led platoons and battalions, taught at the Joint Special Operations University and received numerous military awards, including the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars and the Combat Action Badge.

In addition to his legal and military careers, Williams served as Director of Policy Strategy and General Counsel for the Alabama Policy Institute, a conservative think tank focusing on law, policy, and advocacy for limited government, free markets, and strong families.

Williams’ civic and community involvement is extensive. He is a member of the Alabama Bar Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Military Officers Association of America, the National Infantry Association, and local groups like the Etowah County Patriots Hall of Honor. He and his wife, Charlene, have two adult children and two grandchildren, and Williams is often called on to speak at local events across the Gadsden and Etowah County area.

“This office doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to the people of the United States,” Williams said. “If confirmed, I intend to approach every case with integrity, impartiality, and fidelity to the Constitution.”

Williams would replace Prim Escalona, who has served in the role since 2020.

Trump also nominated Thomas Govan, Jr., of Alabama, to be United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama for the term of four years.