UA’s band to perform Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026

The countdown to the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off this week with the announcement of the marching bands selected from across the country to perform in the iconic event’s centennial march. The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band was selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants as one of the 10 marching bands to participate in the 2026 Parade and showcase the incredible talents of their musicians. This will be the band’s second appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Since 1924, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has brought millions of people together to celebrate, create lasting memories and kick off the holiday season with a world-class lineup of iconic character balloons, fantastical floats, music’s biggest talents and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

“We are thrilled to have the Million Dollar Band to join in the celebration of the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2026,” Sara Flores, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Associate Producer said. “The streets of New York City will undoubtedly pulse with energy and excitement brought by the University of Alabama’s phenomenal marching band as they make their way down the Parade route.”

“The University of Alabama Million Dollar Band is deeply honored to be selected to perform in the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. To return to one of America’s most iconic holiday traditions is a privilege, and our students are thrilled to represent our university and our state,” said Dr. Ken Ozzello, University of Alabama Director of Bands.

Selected from more than 100 applicants, the bands chosen for the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will each receive a $10,000 grant from Macy’s to kick-start fundraising efforts and help fund the march and prepare for their trip to New York City.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate its 100th march in 2026, continuing a tradition of spectacle and entertainment that has brought joy and lasting memories to generations of customers worldwide. Although it began in 1924, the Parade was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 due to World War II. During that time, materials that would have been used in the celebration, including rubber, were dedicated to war efforts.

For more details on the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and announcements about the 100th march in 2026, please visit macys.com/parade.