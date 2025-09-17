United (in Jesus) we stand.

By Sandra Bost

I will never forget where I was 24 years ago on September 11. My family and I were living in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As general manager of a Sheikh-owned carpet factory, my dad had brought my husband over to run his hand-carved rug division. We were finishing up our third year and actually planning to move to Northeast Alabama in October when the unimaginable happened.

One of our comforts from home was a collection of VeggiTales video tapes. Our kids, then 5 and 2, were founding members of the Silly Song Squad. And, since there wasn’t a huge selection of English shows, we watched Bob and Larry on repeat. It was late afternoon. The kids and I had spent the day at Momma’s, waiting for my husband and dad to get home from work so that we could have dinner together.

The kids were on the couch coloring when Madame Blueberry ejected itself from the VCR after rewinding. On my way to switch the video tape–Queen Esther had been requested–Al Jazeera news flashed on the screen. I saw a familiar skyline covered in black smoke. As I was standing there, trying to wrap my mind around what was happening, I saw the second plane hit the South Tower. Immediately, the headline switched to three words that are burned in my memory: “America Under Attack.”

The phone rang as I yelled for my mother to come see the news. For some reason, I was compelled to gather my babies in my arms as I saw the color in Momma’s cheeks fade. She hung up and said our guys had been instructed to get in their car and leave the plant immediately. The owner of the company had told them about the planes hitting the World Trade Center and that there may be threats against Americans in the country.

Over the next few days, we stayed close together, huddled around the news as the events of the other attacks unfolded. Amidst desolate scenes of an ash-covered New York City, the American Consulate issued a level 4 travel advisory indicating life-threatening danger. We were instructed to stay home when possible, and to refrain from displaying or wearing anything that could identify us as American.

Meanwhile, as we were able to access limited American news coverage, we were overwhelmed by the sense of national unity and patriotism portrayed in the headlines and images. It seemed that people across the country came together in solidarity, regardless of political, racial, or religious differences. American flags were everywhere, and the phrase “United We Stand” became a common slogan. It appeared that this tragedy had brought about the best in our kinsmen, and that our bond as Americans was stronger than ever.

Fast forward to today, more than two decades later, and that unity feels like a distant memory. Our divisions—political, cultural, even spiritual—seem deeper than ever. The question isn’t just “what happened?” but “how do we return?”

That’s where Paul’s words in Ephesians come in– reminding us that our deepest and most lasting unity isn’t found in flags or slogans, but in the Spirit of God who binds us together in love. In Ephesians 4, Paul urges believers to live in a manner worthy of their calling. He emphasizes humility, gentleness, patience, and love– essential ingredients for unity.

Paul’s letter reminds us that unity isn’t passive—it’s something we must fight for. The “bond of peace” isn’t forged in agreement, but in love. After 9/11, we didn’t all think alike, but we stood together. That’s the Spirit’s kind of unity—not uniformity, but harmony.

In a devotion from January 26, 2022, the late pastor John MacArthur explains that Ephesians 4:1-3 is a command to believers to be “diligent to preserve the unity of the Spirit.” How do we do that? MacArthur maintains that followers of Christ must cultivate a selfless love for other believers, endure difficult circumstances, and make allowances for others–keeping a humble attitude as we seek to demonstrate God’s grace. The good news is that it is all God’s idea, and according to John Piper in a message entitled Maintain the Unity of the Spirit, the Holy Spirit is the one who brings about this unity by freeing believers from prejudices and fostering common convictions and care for one another.

So, as we reflect on the events of 9/11 and the unity that followed, let’s remember that our calling as believers in America–and the world–is to be a living testimony of God’s goodness. Let’s hold tightly to the unity the Spirit gives–not just for our own peace of mind, but so the world may know Jesus’s love through us.

United (in Jesus) we stand.

Connect with Bost on social media platforms by searching for “Sandra Mullins Bost.”