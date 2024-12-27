Vance Brown named City of Gadsden’s new Fire Chief

The Gadsden Civil Service Board has named Vance Brown as the new Fire Chief for the City of Gadsden.

The hiring was announced at Tuesday’s Civil Service Board meeting, and Brown will officially take over the position at the end of this month.

“This is a critical position for the city, and I know Chief Brown will do a wonderful job leading the fire department,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford. “I want to thank the Civil Service Board for their diligence in interviewing and selecting our new chief, as well as all the candidates who stepped up and applied for this job. I also want to thank Interim Fire Chief Derrick Sherrell for his leadership during this transition and all the firefighters for their continued hard work and service to our citizens.”

Brown is a 23-year veteran of the Gadsden Fire Department, having served as a firefighter, driver and most recently as commander.

“This is an amazing opportunity, and I’m honored and humbled to be able to serve the city and lead such a great department,” Brown said. “I want to thank Mayor Ford for taking us in a great direction, and I’m going to continue to do the same with the fire department.”

Earlier this year, the Gadsden Fire Department reached the milestone of being fully staffed for the first time in several years.

Under the current city administration, firefighter wages have been increased with new incentives added for paramedics.

Other improvements in recent years include the purchase of new trucks and equipment, as well as the building of new fire stations. One of those is Fire Station No. 5, which is currently under construction at Noccalula Falls Park as part of large-scale renovations on the campground side of the park.