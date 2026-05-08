Wally Burns remembered as builder of Southside, servant to community

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

For more than two decades, Walter Wilson “Wally” Burns Jr. helped shape the city he spent his entire life calling home.

Burns, Southside’s former mayor, decorated athlete, Vietnam veteran and longtime public servant, died peacefully Tuesday, May 5. He was 79.

To many in Southside, Burns was more than a mayor. He was a familiar face at city hall, on golf courses, in church pews, at high school ballgames and in community meetings — a steady presence whose influence can still be seen in the roads, parks, athletic facilities and public services that grew during his tenure.

Born Nov. 20, 1946, Burns was a lifelong Southside resident whose roots in the community stretched back generations. Long before entering public office, he built a reputation as an athlete and leader.

As a boy, Burns played first base on the 1958 and 1959 Gadsden National Little League All-Star teams, helping lead both squads to state championships and appearances in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

At Southside High School, he excelled in football and basketball, serving as quarterback and team captain while earning all-county and all-area honors on the basketball court. He later continued his athletic career at Gadsden State Community College, playing on the school’s inaugural basketball team during the 1966-67 season.

His love for sports continued throughout adulthood. Burns spent 22 years officiating high school football and basketball and another 12 years as a college basketball official. His contributions to athletics were recognized with induction into the Southside High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2025.

Burns served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1969 as a Vietnam veteran before beginning a 32-year career at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, retiring in 1999.

That same year marked a new chapter in public service.

After being elected to the Southside City Council in 1996, Burns was appointed mayor in October 1999. He was subsequently elected in 2000 and re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016, serving 20 years as mayor.

During Burns’ administration, Southside underwent significant growth and development. Major projects included the construction of the Southside Sports Complex and community center, extensive road paving, expanded city services, upgraded public safety equipment, improvements to parks and public spaces, and enhancements to the city’s fire department.

Current Mayor Joey Statum said Burns’ commitment to Southside left a lasting legacy.

“Wally dedicated more than two decades to serving the people of Southside, including 20 years as mayor,” Statum said. “He always put the people of Southside first. His leadership, vision and steady commitment to doing what was right for this city will leave a lasting impact for generations.”

State Representative Mack Butler also remembered Burns as both a friend and community advocate.

“Wally was a friend to all and passionately loved his community,” Butler said. “When I was a new school board member and we wanted to build a new high school, he was instrumental in helping us acquire the property from the city where the high school is now located. He will be greatly missed.”

Beyond Southside, Burns served in leadership roles across Alabama, including as president of the Alabama League of Municipalities from 2014 to 2015 after serving on its executive board since 2000. He also served as president of the Etowah County Mayor’s Association, chairman of the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit board, a board member of Etowah County 911 Communications, and in several other regional leadership roles.

Friends and family also knew Burns as an avid golfer, faithful member of Southside Baptist Church, and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Retha Burns; daughters Gina Chambers, Robyn Phillips and Krista Williams; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, extended family and countless friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church, with funeral services immediately following.