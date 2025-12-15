Westbrook Christian partners with Challenger Learning Center

Westbrook Christian School held a reception Monday, Dec. 1, to celebrate its newly signed partnership with the Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama.

Westbrook principal Rachel Neal said that after meeting with Challenger Learning Center Executive Director, Farrah Hayes, she knew she wanted the school to be involved.

Hayes spoke at the signing event, informing Westbrook’s fifth graders about the program and what they can expect when they participate. She noted that Westbrook Christian School will now have a namesake STEM lab within the facility.

The partnership between Westbrook Christian and the Challenger Learning Center will give students opportunities to expand their interests and skills beyond the classroom. Working collaboratively with faculty, Hayes and Education Director Chad Strawn will develop activities and experiences designed to enhance the curriculum and provide real-world applications.

Hayes explained that the Challenger Learning Centers were founded by the families of the seven crew members aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. The centers are located throughout the United States and abroad, with 33 sites in 27 states and three countries, including South Korea. The centers provide STEM education through space-themed experiences that immerse students in simulations promoting problem-solving, teamwork and critical thinking.

Participating students will take part in two experiences — a space mission and a STEM activity — spending about 90 minutes completing tasks such as flying simulated space missions and creating various STEM projects, Hayes said.

Rainbow City Mayor Joe Taylor said having the Challenger Learning Center in the area helps introduce students to potential career paths early on.

“Whether that is an engineer, an astronaut, a mathematician, we want to make sure you find your opportunities early and often,” Taylor said.

The mayor added that the center will give students the immersive experiences needed to explore their futures.

“There’s nothing a mayor could want more for a city than higher education,” Taylor said.

Challenger Northeast Board Chairman Tony Smith thanked Westbrook Christian School for its partnership, saying, “You can never start early enough investing in our children.”

Smith spoke directly to Westbrook’s fifth graders, telling them he believes they will have a meaningful experience at the Challenger Learning Center. He said he and the board hope the program will spark curiosity in students and open their minds to the possibilities that are available to them.

As preparations continue, school leaders and city officials said they look forward to seeing the partnership take shape. They believe the hands-on experiences offered through the Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama will not only strengthen classroom instruction but also inspire students to imagine futures in science, engineering and other high-demand fields.

With the center set to open this spring, Westbrook’s involvement marks one of the first steps in what educators hope will become a long-lasting collaboration that encourages students to dream big and reach for new possibilities.