Westbrook embraces unity with year-long challenge

By Karla McArthur, Education Correspondent

The Westbrook Warriors are on a mission for unity. In an effort to develop camaraderie and inclusion among their students, Rachel Neal, principal at Westbrook Christian School, and her faculty and staff have embarked on a campaign that is designed to bring their students closer together through team-building activities and friendly competition.

The initiative, spearheaded by Neal and supported by faculty and staff, involves student-led teams in grades 9 through 12. Faculty advisors, along with student leaders, guided their groups in choosing original colors and unique names for each team.

According to Neal, one of the primary goals is to promote unity among the students and staff.

“The challenges can bring out the athlete, they can bring out the artist, and they can bring out the Bible scholar,” said Neal. “We’re hoping that this will first, promote unity and build relationships outside the classroom, but ultimately allow everyone’s different gifts to shine.”

The Warriors launched the year-long “Color Wars” on Wednesday, when students competed in their first event. The excitement and energy were palpable as the teams gathered in Westbrook’s gymnasium, where students learned the guidelines and requirements for the first event and were given time to strategize before the timer started.

Neal reiterated to her students that although they could win prizes, ranging from bragging rights to homework passes, that the ultimate reward was having fun and building better, stronger relationships.

Each team was given forty-five minutes to circulate the school hallways and grounds. Navigating quickly throughout the Westbrook campus, the teams worked collaboratively to execute a series of strategic tasks and activities, designed to be completed through reliance on each other. The collective event was developed to promote teamwork, requiring the newly-formed groups to work deliberately — the purpose: to get acquainted and bond with their new team members.

Secondary administrator, Greg Edge, emphasized the fundamental goal.

“We want students to feel included and to look beyond themselves — to really see other people,” Edge said.

The staff and administration agree that they can already see a positive impact taking root among the students and noted that they are seeing the kids connect in ways they haven’t before.

The second-quarter event will include service projects, allowing the student teams an opportunity to continue building meaningful relationships outside of school. Each nine weeks thereafter will bring a new competitive assignment for the color-coded teams, all focused primarily on unity.