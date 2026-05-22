ELECTION RESULTS: Locals cast ballots for primaries

On Tuesday, May 19, voters across the state had an opportunity to cast ballots in the Republican and Democratic primaries.

Etowah County voters largely mirrored statewide trends as Republican Tommy Tuberville and Democrat Doug Jones secured their parties’ nominations for governor, while several statewide races advanced to June runoffs.

In Etowah County, Tuberville dominated the Republican gubernatorial primary with 10,059 votes, or 87.36 percent, defeating Ken McFeeters and “Alabama” Will Santivasci. On the Democratic side, Jones received 3,183 votes, or 78.59 percent, comfortably ahead of five challengers.

One of the county’s closest races came in the Republican primary for State Senate District 10, where incumbent Andrew Jones edged Amy Dozier Minton by just 206 votes. Jones finished with 5,246 votes, or 51 percent, compared to Minton’s 5,040 votes.

Another local race drawing attention was the Republican primary for Etowah County Commission District 4. Tim F. Ramsey won the nomination with 1,232 votes, or 54.15 percent, defeating Jeff Bynum, who received 1,043 votes.

In the race for Etowah County sheriff, Jonathon W. Horton won decisively with 9,907 votes, or 86.53 percent, over John Henry Hill Jr.

London Pearce claimed the Republican nomination for Etowah County coroner with 60.01 percent of the vote, defeating Nicholas Clanton.

For the Etowah County Board of Education District 2 seat, Ben Greene received 5,539 votes, or 66.78 percent, defeating Scarlett Rains Farley.

Republican voters in Etowah County also backed Mike Rogers overwhelmingly in the 3rd Congressional District race. Rogers received 9,342 votes, or 86.91 percent, defeating challenger Terri LaPoint.

Several statewide Republican races were competitive in Etowah County and statewide.

In the Republican lieutenant governor’s race, John Wahl narrowly led Etowah County with 4,642 votes, or 42.69 percent, followed closely by Wes Allen with 4,268 votes. The two will meet in a runoff June 16.

The Republican U.S. Senate primary also headed to a runoff. In Etowah County, Jared Hudson led with 4,065 votes, while Barry Moore received 3,209 votes and Steve Marshall finished with 3,175 votes. Statewide, Hudson and Moore advanced to the runoff.

The Republican attorney general race was another close contest locally. Jay Mitchell received 3,918 votes in Etowah County, narrowly ahead of Katherine Robertson with 3,905 votes. Both candidates advanced to a statewide runoff.

In the Republican agriculture commissioner race, Corey Hill led Etowah County with 3,926 votes, while Christina Woerner McInnis and Jack Williams finished nearly even. Hill and McInnis advanced statewide to a runoff.

Etowah County voters approved both statewide constitutional amendments. Amendment 1, expanding Aniah’s Law to allow judges to deny bond for additional violent offenses, passed locally with 87.31 percent support. Amendment 2, preventing reductions in district attorney salaries during their six-year terms, passed with 58.16 percent support.

Statewide, unofficial election results show Tuberville and Jones advancing to the Nov. 3 general election for governor.

Other statewide results included Phillip Ensler for Democratic lieutenant governor and Caroleene Dobson for Republican secretary of state. Republicans Young Boozer and Andrew Sorrell won nominations for state treasurer and state auditor, respectively.

Several statewide runoff races were also set. Wes Allen and John Wahl will face off for the Repub-lican lieutenant governor nomination, while Jay Mitchell and Katherine Robertson advanced in the Republican attorney general race. Barry Moore and Jared Hudson advanced in the Republican U.S. Senate race, and Corey Hill and Christina Woerner McInnis moved on in the Republican agricul-ture commissioner contest.

Statewide voters also approved both constitutional amendments.

Tuesday’s primary election saw an estimated turnout of 23 percent among Alabama’s 3.8 million registered voters. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3, with runoff elections set for June 16.