Jax State’s Marching Southerners to perform in 2027 Rose Parade

Jacksonville State University’s famed Marching Southerners will soon take center stage at one of the world’s grandest traditions, having been selected to perform in the 138th Rose Parade Presented by Honda in Pasadena, California, on January 1, 2027.

The announcement was made during halftime of Saturday’s Homecoming game, when fans and band members alike learned of the honor through a special video message from Rose Parade Presented by Honda President Terry Madigan on the stadium videoboard. “Each year, we host more than 5,000 band members from across the country and around the world,” Madigan said. “We spent months reviewing applications, resumes, and videos, and frankly, we’ve been impressed with your musicality, esprit de corps, and technical expertise. Many bands apply, yet this year, only a handful were selected. On behalf of our 935 dedicated members and staff, it is my honor to invite the Marching Southerners from Jacksonville State University to the 138th Rose Parade on January 1, 2027. Welcome to America’s New Year’s Celebration.”

The Rose Parade Presented by Honda, viewed by more than 78 million people worldwide and drawing over 700,000 spectators along its route, is considered one of the most widely recognized parades in the world. Jax State will have the opportunity to showcase its tradition of fielding one of the largest collegiate marching bands in the nation. In 2025, the Southerners are marching 484 members, with a travel party of 527 that includes directors, support staff, and technical staff.

“This is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Dr. Kenneth G. Bodiford, Director of Bands at Jacksonville State. “Of all the incredible stages the Marching Southerners have performed on, the Rose Parade Presented by Honda rivals-and perhaps exceeds-all of them. The prestige, the visibility, and the marketing value are unmatched. This event will position Jacksonville State University in front of tens of millions at the very start of 2027. The pride, honor, and positive attention this will bring to our band and to the entire institution will be remembered for decades.”

In addition to the Rose Parade Presented by Honda, the Southerners’ itinerary will span about six days and include appearances at Bandfest, community service opportunities, and other performances designed to highlight the band’s artistry and spirit. The trip will also mark a milestone for the Southerners, coinciding with the band’s 70th anniversary season.

For more than 65 years, the Sudler Award-winning Marching Southerners have performed at some of the world’s most iconic events and venues, from the beaches of Hawaii to the streets of Rome, Italy, and most recently in Normandy, France, for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Known for their innovation, passion, and trademark sound, the Southerners continue to embody the spirit of “The Friendliest Campus in the South” wherever they travel.

To meet requirements of the Rose Parade Presented by Honda, at least 95 percent of the band must participate in the trip, making support from alumni, friends, and the community essential. Jacksonville State will soon announce trip details and fundraising opportunities to ensure every member of the Southerners has the chance to represent the university in Pasadena during this extraordinary moment in the band’s history.

Those interested in gifting the performance of a lifetime can support the Marching Southerners journey to the 2027 Rose Parade and ensure every member can take the field.