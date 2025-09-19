Subscribe
September 19, 2025

September 19, 2025

Jeffery Todd Phillips

ETOWAH COUNTY – Jeffery Todd Phillips passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 10th at his home. Todd was 62 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Etowah County. He is survived by his uncle Jack Phillips, and many cousins and their families.

He was preceded in death by Parents: Ralph and Joyce Golden Phillips; Sister Tina Louise Phillips, His grandparents on both sides, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was a graduate from Litchfield High School (1983).

Todd was currently employed with Encompass Health and Rehabilitation. He formerly worked with Puckett Wholesale Supply.

Todd lived a pretty simple life, but was loved by his co-workers, friends and family. His gentle spirit endeared him to many. He will be greatly missed. Thanks to all of his friends and coworkers who supported Todd during his life. He thought the world of you all.

There was a graveside service for friends and family, Tuesday, September 16th at 11:00 AM at Crestwood Cemetery.

