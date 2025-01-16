Legals for 1/10/2025 – 1/16/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery Wayne Wilson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primemax Mortgage Company, LLC, on November 20, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3512000; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 30, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Two (2) of Sommerset Estates recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 78, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1531 Sun Rise Pl , Southside, AL 35907. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 23-08770
January 10, 17, and 24, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Christopher Myron Palmer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2024 to the Estate of Myron Loyal Palmer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Tanya Kay Davis and Laurel Richie Tucker was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2024 to the Estate of Carolyn Cochran McLester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Brianna Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 over the Estate of Christopher Dwayne Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Jacqueline Snell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 over the Estate of Randall Wayne Snell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Bethlynne Louise Stoddard and Melissa Stoddard Finch was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 to the Estate of Joan D. Stoddard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Maria Powell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 to the Estate of Elizabeth Murdock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Steven McClendon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of Donald McClendon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Patricia Perry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of Jerry Wilbur Perry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Amanda H. Schafner was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of David Lynn Mozingo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Timothy Shane Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/08/2024 over the Estate of Fiona Nelson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Y’Mari Sturkie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2024 over the Estate of Lasheta McGruder, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Teryl Lynette Lancaster was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/14/2024 over the Estate of Joan Hope Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Sharon J. Garmany was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/15/2024 to the Estate of Stanley W. Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
W.J. Crane was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2024 to the Estate of William P. Stofko, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Kyle Pierce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2024 to the Estate of Willie Pollock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Dennis Earl Young, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/26/2024 to the Estate of Dennis Earl Young, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Lance Patrick Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2024 to the Estate of Rebecca I. Watkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
James Cunningham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2024 over the Estate of Barbara Lee Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Brittney Free was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2024 to the Estate of Pearl M. Lindsey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
David Glidden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/11/2024 over the Estate of William Robert Downs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Mary Ann Pennington was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 to the Estate of Wilma Jo Baker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Keith Edward Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/08/2024 to the Estate of Vivian Marie Hughes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Sue M. Coleman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/15/2024 to the Estate of Harvey E. Coleman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Asa Jay Gage was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2024 to the Estate of Cindy C. Grier, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Joseph Allen Phillips, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Joseph Allen Phillips, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Joseph Allen Phillips, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Susan Belinda Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Traci Taliaferro was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 over the Estate of Betty Jo Guyton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
John A. Harvey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 to the Estate of Opal M. Harvey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Natalie Hayes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2024 to the Estate of Glenda Woodyard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Kayla Jo McRay Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2024 to the Estate of Willie Faye Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Joseph Todd Bachelor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2024 to the Estate of Mary Lou Ann Bachelor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Steve Stafford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2024 over the Estate of Banji Akintola Stafford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
FILE CLAIMS
Tabitha Helton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/18/2024 to the Estate of Jimmy Powell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
LEGAL NOTICE
There will be a hearing held on Wednesday January 15, 2025 at 9:30 AM concerning the deceased Eileen P. Collins who died December 24, 2024 at McGuffey Health and Rehab in Gadsden, Eileen Collins last known address was McGuffey Health Care.
January 10, 2025
NOTICE OF HEARING
ESTATE OF DORA AILEEN BATTLES,
deceased
CASE NO.: 2023-00334
NOTICE TO: James Clint Frasier and John Frasier, devisees and beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Dora Aileen Battles, deceased, heirs-at-law and next of kin of Dora Aileen Battles.
The Personal Representative’s Petition For Order of Final Settlement and Decree
Discharging Personal Representative shall be heard by undersigned at the Etowah County
Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, on 26th day of
February 2025, at 10.00A.M.
SCOTT W. HASSELL
JUDGE OF PROBATE
January 10, 17, and 24, 2025
NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING ON THE PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ST. CLAIR COUNTY,
ALABAMA
SOUTHERN JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR.,
deceased
CASE NO. S-2024-452
TO: BEVERLY LISA BRADFORD RANDLE
105 PENN DRIVE GADSDEN, AL 35903
Please take notice that a Petition for Probate of Will in the Estate of BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR. was filed in my office by Barry Delano Bradford, Jr. And, the 18th day of February, 2025 at 9:30 am has been set as the date and time for a hearing, at which time you may appear and consent to the same, or contest said Petition.
Done this the 7th day of January, 2025.
Andrew Weathington, Judge of Probate
Blair and Parsons, P.C.
1711 Cogswell Avenue
Pell City, AL 35125
205-884-3440
January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025
NOTIFICATION OF PROBATE TO HEIRS
The estate of Johnny Lee Hood of 2138 Kennesaw Way SE, Smyrna GA 30080
Notice to Heirs that a petition to probate will in solemn form has been filed on November 19th 2024. In the Probate Court of Cobb County, Georgia, for the probate of Last Will and Testament of Johnny Lee Hood. Who passed away on March 28th, 2024.
Probate Case Number 24-p-2164
Heirs please contact:
Josh Hood, Executor of Estate
JHood124@yahoo.com, 404-707-1698
Probate Court info:
Cobb County State of Georgia
32 Waddell St SE,
Marietta GA 30090
December 20 ,27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF ESTATE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS RAY BOWEN, DECEASED
CASE NO: 2025-00003
A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of DENNIS RAY BOWEN, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioners, Tammy Smith, Peggy Whitten, and Gladys Bowen Kellett, on the 20th day of December, 2024; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.
Done this the 7th day of January 2025
Scott W. Hassell
JUDGE OF PROBATE
January 10, 2025
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL SETTLEMENT
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.
MARY ELIZABETH TRAMMELL V.
BRENDA DAY, ET AL
Case No.: CV-2023-900533.00
MARY ELIZABETH “DOT” TRAMMELL has filed a Petition for Final Settlement of his/her administration cum testamento annexo of the above styled estate and filed with his/her petition an accounting. The 18th day of February 2025 at 8:30 a.m. is hereby set as the day and time for the hearing of said Petition.
Cassandra Johnson
Circuit Court Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
Attorney for the Plaintiff
Lloyd Scott Christopher
819 West Main Street, Suite C,
Centre, Alabama 35960
256-266-1416
contact@lloydlegalllc.com
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
Suit to Quiet Title owned by Diane Graves has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-2022-900271 styled Diane Graves VS Lot 26 in Block Number 2 of the Glenn Addition of the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, AL; Tani Cooper, Julia Tolbert, & Margaret Ragland; the unknown heirs and next of kin of Ada Randle, deceased and any other unknown individuals and/or entities who claim any interest in the following real property.
Lot Twenty-six (26) in Block Number Two (2) of the Glenn Addition to the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and recorded in Book 1227 Page 855, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.
You are named as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against you.
This the 13th day of December 2024.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
John D. Floyd, Esquire
Floyd Law Firm, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL. 35901
(256)547-6328
December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: MINOR NAME CHANGE
CASE NO:-2024-00358
To: UNKNOWN FATHER
WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Name Change of a minor child born to SEQUOYAH MOSTELLA on AUGUST 16, 2019, was filed on JUNE 12, 2024. Please be advised that if you intend to contest the same you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication with the Attorney for Petitioners whose name and address is listed below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.
Done this the 11th day of December 2024.
Attorney for Petitioner(s): (name and address)
John Floyd, Esq.
808 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
December 20, 27, 2024, January 3, and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF: DEBRA J. KING,
ALLEGED INCAPACITATED
TO: Any unknown family
Case #: 2024-820
Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 10TH day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.
DONE THIS THE 26TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2024
Scott Hassell
PROBATE JUDGE
January 3, 10, and 17, 2025
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP
Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown
You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Robert M.
Dabney, Jr., and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Robert M. Dabney, Jr., was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 6th day of JANUARY 2025.
A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 11th day of FEBRUARY 2025, at 2:30 p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 10, 17, and 24, 2025
NOTICE TO KASSI GROSS
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSICA DOWNES GROSS, Deceased
CASE NO. 2023-00516
You will take notice that a petition in the above styled action for final discharge was filed against you in the Etowah County Probate Court on October 23, 2024, Case No. 2023- 00516 and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by this Court on November 18, 2024.
Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with EMILY HAWK
MILLS, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of
Etowah County, Alabama, Post Office Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.
A hearing has been set for January 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM. before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell in the Probate Court of Etowah County in Gadsden, Alabama.
Emily Hawk Mills
Cusimano, Roberts, Mills & Knowlton, LLC
153 S. 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
DONE this the 18th day of November 2024
SCOTT W. HASSELL
JUDGE OF PROBATE
December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIT WILL TO PROBATE AND PETITION FOR LETTERS TESTMENTARY
In Re: IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
The Estate Of NANCY MOUNT BRYANT, Deceased.
Case No.: 2024-00789
Notice to: Christina Leighann Moss, whose whereabouts are unknown
You will take notice that a Petition to Admit Will to Probate and Petition for Letters
Testamentary has been filed by Keith Duane Bryant in the matter of the Estate of Nancy Mount
Bryant. This matter is set to be heard on the 18th day of February 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate.
Please be advised that should you intend to object to the Last Will and Testament being
admitted and Letters of Testamentary being issued to Keith Duane Bryant, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Justin D. Hayes, 406 South 3rd Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.
December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-24-117-CDR
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$928.00 U.S. Currency
DEFENDANTS
In Re: Tracie Lynn Wiggs
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE
INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.
DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-24-900464-SJS
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$4,350.00 U.S. Currency
DEFENDANTS
In Re: Wade L Riley Benefield
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE
INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said cur-rency.
DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025
NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION
STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: CV-24-107-SJS
PLAINTIFF
VS.
$1,178.00 U.S. Currency
DEFENDANTS
In Re: Tarance Adolph Smothers
TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE
INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:
WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said cur-rency.
DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.
Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk
Etowah County, Alabama
January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025
NOTICE OF HEARING
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA
In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of BRANDON SCOTT WILDER
CASE NO.: 202-00001
TO: Bradley Watts
Address Unknown
Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooke Ellen Perry, a.k.a Brooke Perry Wilder, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is March 30, 2011. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption pro-ceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to con-test this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this no-tice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further no-tice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.
Attorney for Petitioner:
Shannon L. Millican
255 South 8th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
Given under my hand this the 2nd day of January 2025.
Scott W. Hassell
Judge of Probate
January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025
EFSP PUBLIC NOTICE
ETOWAH COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY (DHS)/FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY UNDER THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM.
Etowah County has been awarded $23,701 (considered Phase 42) to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local EFSP Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country and will determine how these funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government,
2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,
3) have an accounting system,
4) practice nondiscrimination,
5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and
6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Please contact (256)547-2581 or callhelp@uwoec.org to receive an organizational application for this phase of funding.
January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that the Content of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on January 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903
Angela Johnson – Unit 26
Off Campus Storage
474 George Wallace Drive
Gadsden, AL. 35903
January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 14, 2025
1998 Buick Lesabre VIN: 1G4HP52K7WH407099
2006 Utility Trailer Semi Flatbed VIN: 1UYFS24816A702123
Thacker Towing & Recovery
927 5th Avenue NE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 546-9994
January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 21, 2025
2010 Ford F-150 VIN: 1FTFW1CV9AFC36215
Thacker Towing & Recovery
927 5th Avenue NE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 546-9994
January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , January 13, 2025 at Team One Chevrolet of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.
2006 CADILLAC DTS VIN: 1GEEH96Y56U550741
Stephanie Gillilan
Attorney at Law
834 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 458-6515
January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 02/14/2025
2001 Chev Silverado 1500 – VIN: 1GCEK19T21E188463
2001 Ford F-150 XL – VIN: 1FTRX17L71NA06309
Tommy Tows
1912 3rd Street
Attalla, AL. 35954
(256) 490-3715
January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 7, 2025.
1996 Dodge Ram 1500 Black – VIN: 1B7HC16ZXTJ116620
1993 Toyota Camry White – VIN: 4T1SK12W7PU276393
6×12 Enclosed Trailer White
1992 Chevrolet Motrhome Chassis Gray – VIN: 1GBKP37N2N3320194
2011 Mini Cooper Countryman Blue – VIN: WMWZC5C50BWM11110
2001 Chevrolet Malibu White – VIN:1G1NE52J116130516
2004 Buick Century Gray – VIN2G4WS52J441300055
2012 Subaru Outback Black – VIN:4S4BRCKC7C3244007
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Red – VIN: 3VWCD21C93M442554
2007 Chevrolet HHR Blue – VIN:3GNDA33P77S591544
1995 Buck Park Avenue Tan VIN: 1G4CW52KXSH622645
2013 Nissan Rogue Burgundy- VIN:JN8AS5MT1DW529514
2019 Chevrolet Colorado White – VIN :1GCHSBEA9K1259254
2020 Chevrolet Trax Black – VIN:3GNCJKSB9LL189542
ER Towing
1733 Forrest Ave
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256)547-1549
January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 02/14/2025
2017 Ford Focus SE
VIN: 1FADP3F27HL327034
Tommy Tows
3403 Forrest Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 490-3715
January 3 and 10, 2025
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 17, 2025
2004 Chevrolet Impala (White)
VIN:2G1WF52KX4 9285685
UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LLC
2075 HIGHWAY 77
ATTALLA AL 35954
256-538-6600
January 10 and 17, 2025
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 18, 2025
2006 Buick Rendezvous (WHITE)
VIN: 3G5DA03L36S537779
UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LLC
2075 HIGHWAY 77
ATTALLA AL 35954
256-538-6600
January 10 and 17, 2025
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Toyota Tacoma vin# 5TEPM62N12Z069068 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/22/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.
January 10 and 17, 2025
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Toyota Camry VIN#4T1BE32K X2U101919 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/22/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.
January 10 and 17, 2025
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES
Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2017 Chevrolet traverse VIN#1GNKRFED 4HJ300490 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/19/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.
January 10 and 17, 2024
NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 14, 2025.
2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer – VIN: 1GNDS13S422476992
2012 Honda Civic – VIN: 19XFB2F8XCE088645
2002 Pontiac Sunfire – VIN: 1G2JB124927440768
Thacker Towing
927 5th Avenue NE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 504-1605
January 10 and 17, 2025
NOTICE OF POSSESSION
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the fol-lowing described abandoned item(s) on January 22, 2025
Load of lumber, Georgia Pacific Wood Products LLC, product # 720227, 11 bundles of 2×4’s, 208 pieces per bundle, 2,288 pieces total
Thacker Towing
927 5th Avenue NE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 504-1605
January 10 and 17, 2025
ORDINANCE
NO. O-58-24
Amending City Code Section 74-1(3) Regarding Miscellaneous Fees and Charges
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
Section 1. Section 74-1(3) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:
(3) A fee of $10.00 shall be charged to any person requesting any identification pictures, accident reports, report copies, accident photographs and fingerprints requested from the po-lice department by any person other than another law enforcement agency for use in law en-forcement.
Section 3. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this or-dinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of compe-tent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provi-sions.
Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.
Section 5. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 30, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
January 10, 2025
ORDINANCE
NO. O-57-24
Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property
Whereas, the City of Gadsden obtained a foreclosure deed on September 15, 1981 to a 100-foot section of property located at 1514 Lula Street, more specifically described as
A lot fronting 100 feet of Lula Street, being a portion of Lot 3, Block 5, Wright’s Village Subdivi-sion, as recorded in Plat Book C, Page 255, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama (Pro No. 29361); and
Whereas, the Circuit Court of Etowah County issued a Quiet Title Order on June 21, 2017 de-claring ownership of the 100-foot section to the above-described property in favor of Anita Joyce Orr; and
Whereas, the City of Gadsden wishes to remise, release, quitclaim and convey any interest to said described property; and
Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:
This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose.
The Mayor is hereby authorized to execute a quit claim deed to and in favor of Anita Joyce Orr.
Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 30, 2024.
Iva Nelson, City Clerk
January 10, 2025