Legals for 1/10/2025 – 1/16/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery Wayne Wilson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primemax Mortgage Company, LLC, on November 20, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3512000; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 30, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Two (2) of Sommerset Estates recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 78, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1531 Sun Rise Pl , Southside, AL 35907. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 23-08770

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher Myron Palmer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2024 to the Estate of Myron Loyal Palmer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tanya Kay Davis and Laurel Richie Tucker was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2024 to the Estate of Carolyn Cochran McLester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brianna Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 over the Estate of Christopher Dwayne Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jacqueline Snell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 over the Estate of Randall Wayne Snell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Bethlynne Louise Stoddard and Melissa Stoddard Finch was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 to the Estate of Joan D. Stoddard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Maria Powell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 to the Estate of Elizabeth Murdock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Steven McClendon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of Donald McClendon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Perry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of Jerry Wilbur Perry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda H. Schafner was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of David Lynn Mozingo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Shane Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/08/2024 over the Estate of Fiona Nelson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Y’Mari Sturkie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2024 over the Estate of Lasheta McGruder, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Teryl Lynette Lancaster was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/14/2024 over the Estate of Joan Hope Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sharon J. Garmany was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/15/2024 to the Estate of Stanley W. Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

W.J. Crane was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2024 to the Estate of William P. Stofko, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kyle Pierce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2024 to the Estate of Willie Pollock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Dennis Earl Young, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/26/2024 to the Estate of Dennis Earl Young, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Lance Patrick Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2024 to the Estate of Rebecca I. Watkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

James Cunningham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2024 over the Estate of Barbara Lee Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brittney Free was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2024 to the Estate of Pearl M. Lindsey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

David Glidden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/11/2024 over the Estate of William Robert Downs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Pennington was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 to the Estate of Wilma Jo Baker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Edward Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/08/2024 to the Estate of Vivian Marie Hughes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sue M. Coleman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/15/2024 to the Estate of Harvey E. Coleman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Asa Jay Gage was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2024 to the Estate of Cindy C. Grier, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Allen Phillips, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Joseph Allen Phillips, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Allen Phillips, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Susan Belinda Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Traci Taliaferro was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 over the Estate of Betty Jo Guyton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

John A. Harvey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 to the Estate of Opal M. Harvey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Natalie Hayes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2024 to the Estate of Glenda Woodyard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kayla Jo McRay Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2024 to the Estate of Willie Faye Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Todd Bachelor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2024 to the Estate of Mary Lou Ann Bachelor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Steve Stafford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2024 over the Estate of Banji Akintola Stafford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tabitha Helton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/18/2024 to the Estate of Jimmy Powell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

There will be a hearing held on Wednesday January 15, 2025 at 9:30 AM concerning the deceased Eileen P. Collins who died December 24, 2024 at McGuffey Health and Rehab in Gadsden, Eileen Collins last known address was McGuffey Health Care.

January 10, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

ESTATE OF DORA AILEEN BATTLES,

deceased

CASE NO.: 2023-00334

NOTICE TO: James Clint Frasier and John Frasier, devisees and beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Dora Aileen Battles, deceased, heirs-at-law and next of kin of Dora Aileen Battles.

The Personal Representative’s Petition For Order of Final Settlement and Decree

Discharging Personal Representative shall be heard by undersigned at the Etowah County

Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, on 26th day of

February 2025, at 10.00A.M.

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING ON THE PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ST. CLAIR COUNTY,

ALABAMA

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR.,

deceased

CASE NO. S-2024-452

TO: BEVERLY LISA BRADFORD RANDLE

105 PENN DRIVE GADSDEN, AL 35903

Please take notice that a Petition for Probate of Will in the Estate of BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR. was filed in my office by Barry Delano Bradford, Jr. And, the 18th day of February, 2025 at 9:30 am has been set as the date and time for a hearing, at which time you may appear and consent to the same, or contest said Petition.

Done this the 7th day of January, 2025.

Andrew Weathington, Judge of Probate

Blair and Parsons, P.C.

1711 Cogswell Avenue

Pell City, AL 35125

205-884-3440

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTIFICATION OF PROBATE TO HEIRS

The estate of Johnny Lee Hood of 2138 Kennesaw Way SE, Smyrna GA 30080

Notice to Heirs that a petition to probate will in solemn form has been filed on November 19th 2024. In the Probate Court of Cobb County, Georgia, for the probate of Last Will and Testament of Johnny Lee Hood. Who passed away on March 28th, 2024.

Probate Case Number 24-p-2164

Heirs please contact:

Josh Hood, Executor of Estate

JHood124@yahoo.com, 404-707-1698

Probate Court info:

Cobb County State of Georgia

32 Waddell St SE,

Marietta GA 30090

December 20 ,27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS RAY BOWEN, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00003

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of DENNIS RAY BOWEN, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioners, Tammy Smith, Peggy Whitten, and Gladys Bowen Kellett, on the 20th day of December, 2024; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 7th day of January 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 10, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL SETTLEMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

MARY ELIZABETH TRAMMELL V.

BRENDA DAY, ET AL

Case No.: CV-2023-900533.00

MARY ELIZABETH “DOT” TRAMMELL has filed a Petition for Final Settlement of his/her administration cum testamento annexo of the above styled estate and filed with his/her petition an accounting. The 18th day of February 2025 at 8:30 a.m. is hereby set as the day and time for the hearing of said Petition.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Lloyd Scott Christopher

819 West Main Street, Suite C,

Centre, Alabama 35960

256-266-1416

contact@lloydlegalllc.com

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Suit to Quiet Title owned by Diane Graves has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-2022-900271 styled Diane Graves VS Lot 26 in Block Number 2 of the Glenn Addition of the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, AL; Tani Cooper, Julia Tolbert, & Margaret Ragland; the unknown heirs and next of kin of Ada Randle, deceased and any other unknown individuals and/or entities who claim any interest in the following real property.

Lot Twenty-six (26) in Block Number Two (2) of the Glenn Addition to the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and recorded in Book 1227 Page 855, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

You are named as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against you.

This the 13th day of December 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: MINOR NAME CHANGE

CASE NO:-2024-00358

To: UNKNOWN FATHER

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Name Change of a minor child born to SEQUOYAH MOSTELLA on AUGUST 16, 2019, was filed on JUNE 12, 2024. Please be advised that if you intend to contest the same you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication with the Attorney for Petitioners whose name and address is listed below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Done this the 11th day of December 2024.

Attorney for Petitioner(s): (name and address)

John Floyd, Esq.

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3, and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DEBRA J. KING,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Any unknown family

Case #: 2024-820

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 10TH day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 26TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2024

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Robert M.

Dabney, Jr., and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Robert M. Dabney, Jr., was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 6th day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 11th day of FEBRUARY 2025, at 2:30 p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

NOTICE TO KASSI GROSS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSICA DOWNES GROSS, Deceased

CASE NO. 2023-00516

You will take notice that a petition in the above styled action for final discharge was filed against you in the Etowah County Probate Court on October 23, 2024, Case No. 2023- 00516 and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by this Court on November 18, 2024.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with EMILY HAWK

MILLS, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of

Etowah County, Alabama, Post Office Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

A hearing has been set for January 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM. before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell in the Probate Court of Etowah County in Gadsden, Alabama.

Emily Hawk Mills

Cusimano, Roberts, Mills & Knowlton, LLC

153 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

DONE this the 18th day of November 2024

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIT WILL TO PROBATE AND PETITION FOR LETTERS TESTMENTARY

In Re: IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Estate Of NANCY MOUNT BRYANT, Deceased.

Case No.: 2024-00789

Notice to: Christina Leighann Moss, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Admit Will to Probate and Petition for Letters

Testamentary has been filed by Keith Duane Bryant in the matter of the Estate of Nancy Mount

Bryant. This matter is set to be heard on the 18th day of February 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate.

Please be advised that should you intend to object to the Last Will and Testament being

admitted and Letters of Testamentary being issued to Keith Duane Bryant, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Justin D. Hayes, 406 South 3rd Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-117-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$928.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tracie Lynn Wiggs

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900464-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,350.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Wade L Riley Benefield

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said cur-rency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-107-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,178.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tarance Adolph Smothers

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said cur-rency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of BRANDON SCOTT WILDER

CASE NO.: 202-00001

TO: Bradley Watts

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooke Ellen Perry, a.k.a Brooke Perry Wilder, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is March 30, 2011. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption pro-ceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to con-test this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this no-tice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further no-tice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Shannon L. Millican

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 2nd day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

EFSP PUBLIC NOTICE

ETOWAH COUNTY HAS BEEN AWARDED FEDERAL FUNDS MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY (DHS)/FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY UNDER THE EMERGENCY FOOD AND SHELTER NATIONAL BOARD PROGRAM.

Etowah County has been awarded $23,701 (considered Phase 42) to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local EFSP Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country and will determine how these funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Please contact (256)547-2581 or callhelp@uwoec.org to receive an organizational application for this phase of funding.

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Content of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on January 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Angela Johnson – Unit 26

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 14, 2025

1998 Buick Lesabre VIN: 1G4HP52K7WH407099

2006 Utility Trailer Semi Flatbed VIN: 1UYFS24816A702123

Thacker Towing & Recovery

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 21, 2025

2010 Ford F-150 VIN: 1FTFW1CV9AFC36215

Thacker Towing & Recovery

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 546-9994

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , January 13, 2025 at Team One Chevrolet of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2006 CADILLAC DTS VIN: 1GEEH96Y56U550741

Stephanie Gillilan

Attorney at Law

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-6515

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 02/14/2025

2001 Chev Silverado 1500 – VIN: 1GCEK19T21E188463

2001 Ford F-150 XL – VIN: 1FTRX17L71NA06309

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 7, 2025.

1996 Dodge Ram 1500 Black – VIN: 1B7HC16ZXTJ116620

1993 Toyota Camry White – VIN: 4T1SK12W7PU276393

6×12 Enclosed Trailer White

1992 Chevrolet Motrhome Chassis Gray – VIN: 1GBKP37N2N3320194

2011 Mini Cooper Countryman Blue – VIN: WMWZC5C50BWM11110

2001 Chevrolet Malibu White – VIN:1G1NE52J116130516

2004 Buick Century Gray – VIN2G4WS52J441300055

2012 Subaru Outback Black – VIN:4S4BRCKC7C3244007

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Red – VIN: 3VWCD21C93M442554

2007 Chevrolet HHR Blue – VIN:3GNDA33P77S591544

1995 Buck Park Avenue Tan VIN: 1G4CW52KXSH622645

2013 Nissan Rogue Burgundy- VIN:JN8AS5MT1DW529514

2019 Chevrolet Colorado White – VIN :1GCHSBEA9K1259254

2020 Chevrolet Trax Black – VIN:3GNCJKSB9LL189542

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 02/14/2025

2017 Ford Focus SE

VIN: 1FADP3F27HL327034

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 490-3715

January 3 and 10, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 17, 2025

2004 Chevrolet Impala (White)

VIN:2G1WF52KX4 9285685

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LLC

2075 HIGHWAY 77

ATTALLA AL 35954

256-538-6600

January 10 and 17, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 18, 2025

2006 Buick Rendezvous (WHITE)

VIN: 3G5DA03L36S537779

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LLC

2075 HIGHWAY 77

ATTALLA AL 35954

256-538-6600

January 10 and 17, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Toyota Tacoma vin# 5TEPM62N12Z069068 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/22/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 10 and 17, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Toyota Camry VIN#4T1BE32K X2U101919 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/22/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 10 and 17, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2017 Chevrolet traverse VIN#1GNKRFED 4HJ300490 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/19/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 10 and 17, 2024

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 14, 2025.

2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer – VIN: 1GNDS13S422476992

2012 Honda Civic – VIN: 19XFB2F8XCE088645

2002 Pontiac Sunfire – VIN: 1G2JB124927440768

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

January 10 and 17, 2025

NOTICE OF POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the fol-lowing described abandoned item(s) on January 22, 2025

Load of lumber, Georgia Pacific Wood Products LLC, product # 720227, 11 bundles of 2×4’s, 208 pieces per bundle, 2,288 pieces total

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

January 10 and 17, 2025

ORDINANCE

NO. O-58-24

Amending City Code Section 74-1(3) Regarding Miscellaneous Fees and Charges

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 74-1(3) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to read as follows:

(3) A fee of $10.00 shall be charged to any person requesting any identification pictures, accident reports, report copies, accident photographs and fingerprints requested from the po-lice department by any person other than another law enforcement agency for use in law en-forcement.

Section 3. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this or-dinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of compe-tent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provi-sions.

Section 4. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 5. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 30, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 10, 2025

ORDINANCE

NO. O-57-24

Authorizing Conveyance of Certain Property

Whereas, the City of Gadsden obtained a foreclosure deed on September 15, 1981 to a 100-foot section of property located at 1514 Lula Street, more specifically described as

A lot fronting 100 feet of Lula Street, being a portion of Lot 3, Block 5, Wright’s Village Subdivi-sion, as recorded in Plat Book C, Page 255, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama (Pro No. 29361); and

Whereas, the Circuit Court of Etowah County issued a Quiet Title Order on June 21, 2017 de-claring ownership of the 100-foot section to the above-described property in favor of Anita Joyce Orr; and

Whereas, the City of Gadsden wishes to remise, release, quitclaim and convey any interest to said described property; and

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

This real property is not needed for any municipal or public purpose.

The Mayor is hereby authorized to execute a quit claim deed to and in favor of Anita Joyce Orr.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 30, 2024.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 10, 2025