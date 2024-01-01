Legals for 12/27/2024 – 01/02/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 22nd day of September, 2022, by Franklin Turner, Jr. and Linda Turner, as mortgagors, in favor of Leanne Moore, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama as Instrument #3547172, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Etowah County Courthouse in Etowah, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on the 3rd day of January, 2025, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Begin at an existing pinchpipe at the Northernmost corner of Lot #8, of D. L. Baswell Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 113, Etowah County Probate Office, being on the Southeasterly R/W of Ewing Avenue (80’ R/W) and run S45’29’47”E, along the Northerly line of Lot #8, 309.40 feet to a point; thence run S32°11’40”W, 74.00 feet to a point; thence run S87’45’00 W, 149.80 feet to a point; thence run N43°46’16”W, 221.88 feet to a point on said R/W; thence run N44°15’14”E, along said R/W, 174.74 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being Lots #8 and 9 and a portion of Lot #10, D. L Baswell Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 1.19 acre (more or less). The address being 2113 Ewing Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR EN-JOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS

The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Contact Jason Knowles at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

NOTICE TO NEWSPAPER: THE MESSENGER Please run once a week for three consecutive weeks

/s/ Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles

Attorney for Mortgagee, Leanne Moore Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

December 13, 20, and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Barry G. Green and wife, Brittany Gail Valentine to Tyrone Davis and wife, Mary E. Davis dated March 1, 2024 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3570461; the undersigned mortgage owner, Tyrone Davis and wife, Mary E. Davis, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 7th day of January, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: The South Half of Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Three (3) in the Gibbs and Cambron Resurvey of Lots 14 and 15 of the Clayton Addition Number One (1) to Alabama City, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book A, Pages 320 and 321, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Parcel Two: Lot Number Two (2) in Block Number Three (3) of the Gibbs and Cambron Resurvey of Lots Number 14 and 15 of the Clayton Plat Number One (1), as shown by Book of Town Plats A, Pages 320 and 321, and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

TYRONE DAVIS and MARY E. DAVIS

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLC

Attorneys for owner

816 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

P:256-546-9500

F:256-546-9598

December 13, 20, and 27, 2024

_______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT default has occurred in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL dated December 14, 2012, to originally in favor of LIBERTY BANK, recorded on December 21, 2012 in Instrument Number 3378409 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which Mortgage was modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage dated March 27, 2020 executed by MARK BLACKWELL and CANDI BLACKWELL, as Mortgagors, to LIBERTY BANK, as Mortgagee, recorded on April 9, 2020 in Instrument Number 3500587 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and which was duly assigned by LIBERTY BANK to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC on December 5, 2024, recorded on December 5, 2024 in Instrument Number 2584449 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Be-cause of said default, the undersigned Mortgagee under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the mortgage as amended and assigned, DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, as mort-gagee/assignee will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, on the 8th day of January, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate located in ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, to wit:

Beginning at the Southeast Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter for a distance of 770.00 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Leeth Gap Road; thence North 27 degrees 58 minutes 07 seconds West along said East right of way line for a distance of 135.10 feet to a point of the South right of way line of Sardis Road; thence North 79 degrees 26 minutes 19 seconds East along said South right of way line for a distance of 250.00 feet; thence continuing along said South right of way line the following: North 71 degrees 39 minutes East for a distance of 150.00 feet; thence North 63 degrees 12 minutes East for a distance of 200.00 feet; thence North 50 degrees 58 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 287.32 feet; thence leaving said South right of way line South 02 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds East for a distance of 464.47 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel containing 4.7 acres more or less and lying in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama; According to the survey prepared by Donald R. Jarrells PLS/AL. Reg. No. 9979 dated December 14, 2000.

The property address, which is for information purposes only, is 4110 Sardis Road, Boaz, Alabama 35956. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, mineral rights, if any, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage as amended and assigned and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated, without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($15,000.00) in certified funds made payable to DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC at the address indicated below. McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

THIS SALE is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the said mortgage as amended and assigned, as well as the expenses of the foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

RODNEY L. EDMONDSON

McLaughlin & Edmondson, LLC

Attorneys and Auctioneer for DRY GROUND INVESTMENTS, LLC, Mortgagee/Assignee

130 North Main Street

Arab, Alabama 35016

(256) 931-2520

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Billy Jackson and Shalanda Frazier to Phyllis Ellis and William Harrell Humphrey, dated June 29, 2017, recorded as Instrument Number: 3452637, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and an Assignment of Mortgage having been executed by Phyllis Ellis to William Harrell Humphrey, dated October 14, 2022, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on January 10, 2025, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Fifty-One (51) in Block Forty-Four (44) of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two (2) according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410-411 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you un-derstand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statu-tory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: December 16, 2024

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christopher Myron Palmer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2024 to the Estate of Myron Loyal Palmer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tanya Kay Davis and Laurel Richie Tucker was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/22/2024 to the Estate of Carolyn Cochran McLester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brianna Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 over the Estate of Christopher Dwayne Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacqueline Snell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 over the Estate of Randall Wayne Snell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Bethlynne Louise Stoddard and Melissa Stoddard Finch was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 to the Estate of Joan D. Stoddard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Maria Powell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2024 to the Estate of Elizabeth Murdock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Steven McClendon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of Donald McClendon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia Perry was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of Jerry Wilbur Perry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda H. Schafner was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 over the Estate of David Lynn Mozingo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Shane Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/08/2024 over the Estate of Fiona Nelson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Y’Mari Sturkie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2024 over the Estate of Lasheta McGruder, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Teryl Lynette Lancaster was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/14/2024 over the Estate of Joan Hope Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sharon J. Garmany was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/15/2024 to the Estate of Stanley W. Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

W.J. Crane was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2024 to the Estate of William P. Stofko, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kyle Pierce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2024 to the Estate of Willie Pollock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dennis Earl Young, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/26/2024 to the Estate of Dennis Earl Young, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lance Patrick Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2024 to the Estate of Rebecca I. Watkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Cunningham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2024 over the Estate of Barbara Lee Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brittney Free was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2024 to the Estate of Pearl M. Lindsey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

David Glidden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/11/2024 over the Estate of William Robert Downs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

______________

NOTIFICATION

OF PROBATE TO HEIRS

The estate of Johnny Lee Hood of 2138 Kennesaw Way SE, Smyrna GA 30080

Notice to Heirs that a petition to probate will in solemn form has been filed on November 19th 2024. In the Probate Court of Cobb County, Georgia, for the probate of Last Will and Testament of Johnny Lee Hood. Who passed away on March 28th, 2024.

Probate Case Number 24-p-2164

Heirs please contact:

Josh Hood, Executor of Estate

JHood124@yahoo.com, 404-707-1698

Probate Court info:

Cobb County State of Georgia

32 Waddell St SE,

Marietta GA 30090

December 20 ,27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

______________

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Suit to Quiet Title owned by Diane Graves has been filed in the Circuit Court, Etowah County Case No.: CV-2022-900271 styled Diane Graves VS Lot 26 in Block Number 2 of the Glenn Addition of the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, AL; Tani Cooper, Julia Tolbert, & Margaret Ragland; the unknown heirs and next of kin of Ada Randle, deceased and any other unknown individuals and/or entities who claim any interest in the following real property.

Lot Twenty-six (26) in Block Number Two (2) of the Glenn Addition to the City of Attalla, in Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and recorded in Book 1227 Page 855, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

You are named as a defendant. You are hereby commanded and directed to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court an answer to the complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment may be entered against you.

This the 13th day of December 2024.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

John D. Floyd, Esquire

Floyd Law Firm, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-6328

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: MINOR NAME CHANGE

CASE NO:-2024-00358

To: UNKNOWN FATHER

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Name Change of a minor child born to SEQUOYAH MOSTELLA on AUGUST 16, 2019, was filed on JUNE 12, 2024. Please be advised that if you intend to contest the same you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication with the Attorney for Petitioners whose name and address is listed below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Done this the 11th day of December 2024.

Attorney for Petitioner(s): (name and address)

John Floyd, Esq.

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3, and 10, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LUCILLE L. CROSS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2023-00071

TO: Todd Scott Key, Christopher Key, Jessica Holland Maffei, and Tomas Gray Townsend

WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

Please take notice that a Petition for Final Settlement was filed in the Office of the Judge of

Probate, Etowah County, Alabama and further, that the 5th day of FEBRUARY, 2025 at 10:00

a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may

appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF December, 2024.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 13, 20, and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARY CHARLOTTE GRAVES,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-737

TO: Robert Garry Bell and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 6th day of JANUARY 2025 at 1:30 m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF DECEMBER 2024

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 13, 20, and 27, 2024

_______________

NOTICE TO KASSI GROSS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSICA DOWNES GROSS, Deceased

CASE NO. 2023-00516

You will take notice that a petition in the above styled action for final discharge was filed against you in the Etowah County Probate Court on October 23, 2024, Case No. 2023- 00516 and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by this Court on November 18, 2024.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with EMILY HAWK

MILLS, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of

Etowah County, Alabama, Post Office Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

A hearing has been set for January 15, 2025 at 10:00 AM. before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell in the Probate Court of Etowah County in Gadsden, Alabama.

Emily Hawk Mills

Cusimano, Roberts, Mills & Knowlton, LLC

153 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

DONE this the 18th day of November 2024

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIT WILL TO PROBATE AND PETITION FOR LETTERS TESTMENTARY

In Re: IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Estate Of NANCY MOUNT BRYANT, Deceased.

Case No.: 2024-00789

Notice to: Christina Leighann Moss, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Admit Will to Probate and Petition for Letters

Testamentary has been filed by Keith Duane Bryant in the matter of the Estate of Nancy Mount

Bryant. This matter is set to be heard on the 18th day of February 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate.

Please be advised that should you intend to object to the Last Will and Testament being

admitted and Letters of Testamentary being issued to Keith Duane Bryant, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Justin D. Hayes, 406 South 3rd Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0139

V.D. Hatch, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of V.D. Hatch, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 29 Lakefront Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 and having a legal description of: A lot or parcel of land, begin at the NW Corner of Lot 101 in Parcel No. Five as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, thence run East 76 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning run thence East 200.25 feet to a point which is the intersection of Lakefront Avenue and Industrial Street, thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the NW side of Industrial Street a distance of 209.53 feet to a point, thence North and Easterly a distance of 65.3 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel being the East part of Lot 101 in Parcel No. 5, as shown by on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and be-ing in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-03-06-1-000-003.000; PPIN: 37538; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO V.D. HATCH; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 6, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

A lot or parcel of land, begin at the NW Corner of Lot 101 in Parcel No. Five as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, thence run East 76 feet to a point, said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning run thence East 200.25 feet to a point which is the intersection of Lakefront Avenue and Industrial Street, thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the NW side of Industrial Street a distance of 209.53 feet to a point, thence North and Easterly a distance of 65.3 feet to the point of beginning, said parcel being the East part of Lot 101 in Parcel No. 5, as shown by on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 29 Lakefront Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for March 3, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. in Judge Brynn Crain’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0140

ARTHUR LEON JOLLEY, if alive whereabouts unknown, if deceased, the heirs and creditors of Arthur Leon Jolley, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; BRENDA ANN JOLLEY CHAMBLISS ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 1107 Stillman Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot 4 in Block 37 of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-11-3-000-221.000; PPIN: 31167; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO ARTHUR LEON JOLLEY; BRENDA ANN JOLLEY CHAMBLISS; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 10, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot 4 in Block 37 of Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 410-411, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1107 Stillman Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 18, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v.

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2024-0142

BEVERLY PAGE FARMER, deceased, the heirs and creditors of Beverly Page Farmer, whose names, addresses and ages are unknown; FAYE MIKLE, as the personal representative of the Estate of Beverly Page Farmer; JOSEPH QUINTON FARMER; MARVING FARMER; PAGE FARMER; JOSEPHY FARMER; DAVID SANDERS; FAYE MIKLE, an individual; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; That portion of that certain parcel of land described in the deed from T. R. Raley and wife, Mollie Raley, to L. M. Raley, recorded in Book 4-M, page 282, which lies North of Hoke Street and East of Alabama Street, said parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama together with all improvements located thereon, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-01-12-2-000-047.000; PPIN: 32062; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO BEVERLY PAGE FARMER; FAYE MIKLE, as the personal representative of the Estate of Beverly Page Farmer; JOSEPH QUINTON FARMER; MARVING FARMER; PAGE FARMER; JOSEPH FARMER; DAVID SANDERS; FAYE MIKLE; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on December 10, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That portion of that certain parcel of land described in the deed from T. R. Raley and wife, Mollie Raley, to L. M. Raley, recorded in Book 4-M, page 282, which lies North of Hoke Street and East of Alabama Street, said parcel of land being a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of Section Twelve (12), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County Alabama.

Property Address: 0 Alabama Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge Cody Robinson’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is ad-dressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 16th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

GADSDEN LAND BANK AUTHORITY,

a Public Corporation,

Plaintiff,

v. CIVIL ACTION NO.:CV-2024-0065

LESLIE PRUITT; KENDALL L. KELLEY; COMMUNITY HOME BANC, INC.; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; that parcel of real property located at 169 Brookwood Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35903 and having a legal description of: Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements, and known as Parcel ID No. 15-06-14-1-000-020.000, PPIN: 43349; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

TO LESLIE PRUITT; ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF GADSDEN; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on June 24, 2024, the Gadsden Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Complaint and the record reflects recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Five (5), in Brookwood Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 88 and 89, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements.

Property Address: 169 Brookwood Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35903

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for February 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge George Day’s Courtroom, Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Gadsden Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Gadsden Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901. The Gadsden Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Erin Patterson, City of Gadsden, at (256) 549-4553.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in the Gadsden Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 18th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

J. Lance Smith

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

200 Chestnut Street, Suite A

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 543-3664

Facsimile: (256) 543-3674

LSmith@twlegal.us

December 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Civil Contractors, LLC P. O. Box 1210 Pinson, Alabama 35126, has completed the water line installation for The Reece City Water Department, also known as DWSRF PROJECT NO. FS010480-02 Contract no.1

CONTRACT NO. RC24 123. If anyone has any claims or concerns pertaining to this project should contact Utility Engineering Consultants, LLC at 130 Southwest Drive Suite 100 Homewood, Alabama 35209 or 205-951-3838. This notice will run 3

consecutive weeks.

SEWER WATER DRAINAGE CIVIL CONTRACTORS, LLC

P.O. Box 1210

Pinson, AL 35126

205-617-2692

December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2024

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

New Building for Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, Bob Smith Construction, Inc. hereby gives written notice of the completion of a contract with the City of Gadsden, Alabama, for the New Building for Noccalula Falls Animal Habitat, project no. 3513, and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. This notice is to appear for four consecutive weeks, beginning December 13, 2024 and ending on January 3, 2025. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, Architect for City of Gadsden, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902-0267 during this period.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL. 35146

205-655-9006

December 13, 20, 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on December 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Jessica Body – Unit 94 and 133

Christie Calloway – Unit 40A

Domonick Hughley -Unit 132

Kristidis Tolbert – Unit 141

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

December 20 and 27, 2024

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 1/8/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

Roosevelt Johnson – Unit 49

Rodney Eley – Unit 54

James Mayo – Unit 109

Lisa Turk – Unit 184, 533

Ricky Hooks – Unit 239

Alfreda Hawkins – Unit 423

Fatima Bibb – Unit 512

Keith Barber – Unit 525, 37-25

Lawanda Hester – Unit 592 37-21

Breanna Holt – Unit 807

Karen Walker/Powell – Unit 13-6

Joseph Giama – Unit 34-12

Clay Rowe – Unit 211-11

Suzanna Rager – Unit 48-16

Jacob Vaughn – Unit 20-7

David Partridge – Unit G15

Katie Barcomb – Unit 52-17

Bobby Lemley – Unit M2-K4

Nichole Kirby – Unit 785

Frankie Pollard – Unit 792

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

December 27, 2024 and January 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2007 Ford F350 VIN# 1FTWW33P47EB17984 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/8/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 20 and 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2006 Toyota Corolla VIN#2T1BR32 E36C699549 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/8/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 20 and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1990 Honda Accord VIN#1HGCB7663 LA175824 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/6/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 20 and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession/auction of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on January 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM.

2019 Dodge Charger

VIN: 2C3CDXHGXKH607862

Auction Address:

1717 Appalachian Hwy,

Hokes Bluff, AL 35903

51-605-8280

December 20 and 27, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 4, 2025.

2010 Toyota Camry

VIN: 4T1BF3EK9AU114670

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2075 HWY 77

ATTALLA AL 35954

256-538-6600

December 20 and 27, 2024

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2011 TOYOTA CAMRY

VIN: 4T1BF3EK7BU733589

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 01/25/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 20 and 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TAMMY L. HOWARD, 2 CABOT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, subject to a mortgage in favor of SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, 451 7TH STREET SW, WASHINGTON, D.C. 20410, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2 CABOT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lot 27 in Parcel 4 as shown on the map or property of Cone Mill’s Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 51-65, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 10-09-31-3-000-320.000

PIN #: 18744

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EMAD SULEIMAN, P.O. BOX 2111, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 309 E. BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel One:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Lot Number One, Block One, of the W. T. Cox’s East Broad Street, Second Addition as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 199, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. From said point of commencement run North 16°00’00” East a distance of 77.39 feet along the Northwest line of said Lot Number One to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning continue along the previously described course and along the Southeast right-of-way of Hertzberg Avenue a distance of 89.60 feet; thence run North 21°25’00” East a distance of 121.05 feet along the Southeast right-of-way of Hertzberg Avenue; thence run South 70°27’06” East a distance of 128.40 feet along the Southwest right-of-way of East Broad Street; thence run South 21°07’59” West a distance of 153.07 feet to a point on the Northeast lien of Lot Number Three of said W. T. Cox’s East Broad Street Second Addition; thence run North 68°12’00” West a distance of 20.53 feet along the Northeast line of said Lot Number Three; thence run South 18°27’16” West a distance of 49.05 feet along the Southeast line of Parcel Number Five as recorded in Book 1642, Page 213 through 216in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; thence run North 69°20’04” West a distance of 37.13 feet; thence run South 69°45’51” a West a distance of 16.69 feet; thence run North 69°35’42” West a distance of 53.05 feet to the point of beginning; said Parcel being a portion of Lots Numbers One, Two and Three of Block One of the W. T. Cox’s East Broad Street Second Addition as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 199, also being Parcels Numbers One, Two and Three and portion of Parcels Numbers Four and Five of that property previously described in Deed Book 1652, Pages 213 through 216 and being situated in the Northwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 and the Southwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 10, T-12-S, R-6-E, of the Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

Commence at the Northwest corner of Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number One (1) of W. T. Cox East Broad Street Second Addition, and from said point run in an easterly direction and along the North line of said lot a distance of 10 feet, more or less, to point of intersection of said line with a fence; thence deflect to the right and run in a southerly direction and along said fence line a distance of 48 feet, more or less, to the corner of said fence; thence deflect to the right and run in a westerly direction and along said fence li8ne to its intersection with the west line of said Lot Number Three (3); thence deflect to the right and run in a northerly direction and along said west lot line to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number One (1) of W.T. Cox East Broad Street Second Addition, according to the plat or map as same appears of record in Plat Book “C”, Page 189, Etowah County Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three:

Commence at the Southwest corner of Lot Number One (1), Block Number One (1), of the W. T. Cox’s East Broad Street, Second Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 199,k in the Judge of Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. From said point of commencement run North 16°00’00” East a distance of 77.39 feet along the Northwest line of Lot Number One (1); thence run South 69°35’42” East a distance of 53.05 feet; thence run North 69°45’51” East a distance of 16.69 feet; thence run South 69°20’04” East a distance of 37.13 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning run North 18°27’16” East a distance of 49.05 feet ; thence run South 68°12’00” East a distance of 9.04 feet; thence run South 28°59’40” West a distance of 49.35 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel being a portion of Lot Number Three (3), Block Number One (1), of the W. T. Cox’s East Broad Street, Second Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 199, in the Judge of Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and being situated in the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Ten (10), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of the Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING FROM THE ABOVE PARCELS: Commence at the Southwest corner of Lot Number One (1), Block Number One (1), of the W. T. Cox’s East Broad Street, Second Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 199, in the Judge of Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. From said point of commencement run North 16°00’00” East a distance of 77.39 feet along the Northwest line of Lot Number One (1); thence run South 69°35’42” East a distance of 53.05 feet; thence run North 69°45’51” East a distance of 16.69 feet; thence run South 69°20’04” East a distance of 37.13 feet; thence run North 28°59’40” East a distance of 49.35 feet to the point of beginning, said point of beginning lying on the Northeast line of Lot Number Three (3) of said W. T. Cox’s East Broad Street, Second Addition Subdivision. From said point of beginning run North 26°57’08” East a distance of 8.07 feet; thence run North 21°13’05” East a distance of 20.49 feet; thence run South 69°34’22” East a distance of 10.63 feet’ thence run South 21°06’28” West distance of 28.78 feet to a point on the Northeast line of said Lot Number Three (3); thence run North 68°12’00” West a distance of 11.49 feet along the Northeast line of said Lot Number Three (3) to the point of beginning. Said parcel being situated in the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Ten (10), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East, of the Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-02-10-1-000-090.000

PIN #: 35503

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to The Estate of JEFFERY KEEVIL GILCHRIST, 609 POLK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, or his potential heirs, LAURA GILCHRIST DURBIN, KIMBERLY GILCHRIST HOOD, AMY ELIZABETH DURHAM, and JEFFERY KEEVIL GILCHRIST, 5453 LISTER FERRY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, 609 POLK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 609 POLK STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot “E” of the Rearrangement of Lots 36-46 in Block Number 5, of Eastview Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 81, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama; subject to any easement or restrictions of record.

Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by Deed May 1, 1985, and recorded in Book 1422, Page 879, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-01-11-1-000-062.000

PIN #: 30409

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHNATHAN CONNER WELLS, 200 38TH STREET, FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967, 812 REYNOLDS CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 812 REYNOLDS CIRCLE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All that certain parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, described as follows: For a point of beginning: Commence at the Northwest corner of Lot Number Ten (10), Reynold’s Street Addition, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 305, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run Southeasterly a chord distance of 21.98 feet to an iron pin set and the point of beginning; thence deflect left 101 degrees 03E30’ and run Northeasterly a distance of 138.24 feet to an iron pin set; thence deflect right 85E33’30” and run Southeasterly a distance of 89.73 feet to an iron pin set; thence deflect right 100E54’00’ and run Southwesterly a distance of 160.07 Feet to an iron pin found on the Right-Of-Way Line of Reynold’s circle; thence deflect right 94 degrees 36’0” thence Northwesterly a chord distance of 72.76 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of Lot Number Ten (10) and Lot Number Eleven (11), Reynold’s Street Addition, according to the map or plat thereof in Plat Book “C”, Page 305, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, containing 0.26 acres, more or less.

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTY OLIVE, 1811 EMANUEL STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, KEDRICK THOMAS, 1811 EMANUEL STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be

held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 1811 EMANUEL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-241.000

PIN# 39280

LTS 78-81 BLK 2 MEADOWGROVE SUB PLAT C-395 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged

nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHAWN CLAYBORN, 1005 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1005 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-36-2-000-028.001

PIN# 15636

W 280 S1/2 N1/2 LT 9 WARD-EWING SUB PLAT B-238 GADSDEN 36-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAMELA J. & JOSEPH W. CLARK LETTERMAN, 1102 DWIGHT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1102 DWIGHT AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-031.000

PIN# 18441

LT 10 PARCEL 8 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-65 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSICA NICHOLSON, 712 5TH AVENUE SOUTHWEST, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2216 CLAYTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-076.000

PIN# 18930

LT 6 BLK 3 GOODWATER HEIGHTS ADD PLAT B-379 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 712 NUCKOLLS STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-046.000

PIN# 30622

SW 150’ OF LOT 7 BLK 7 NOWLIN ADD PLAT B 20-21 GADSDEN SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TERESA MARSHALL, 2908 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2908 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-295.000

PIN# 38181

LT 73 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL AL CITY ADD PLAT B-185 GADSDEN 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RLF SOUTHERN PROPERTIES, LLC, 904 ST. ELMO AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 904 ST. ELMO AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-3-000-045.000

PIN# 35193

LT 6 BLK C FORREST HILL ADD TO GADSDEN PLAT A-39 9-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAVIER IBARRA, 2200 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 921 WISTERIA LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-075.000

PIN# 15375

N 90 LT 5 BLK 3 BROOKLINE SUB PLAT D-141 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to COURTNEY DJUANA JACKSON, 1508 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1508 HILL AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-032.000

PIN# 36897

LT 3 BLK 5 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONALD & JUANITA BERKEY, 2200 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2314 CLAYTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-066.000

PIN# 18920

LT 9 & N 120(S) OF W1/2 LT 8 BLK 2 CLAYTONS ADD TO AL CITY PLAT A-320 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SONYA BURTON HIGGINS, 1135 STILLMAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1135 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-235.000

PIN# 31181

LT 18 BLK 37 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-410-411 GADSDEN 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID KEITH MITCHELL JR., 253 EMMADALE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 253 EMMADALE STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-088.000

PIN# 45179

LT 18 & E 40 OF LT 19 BLK E MAP OF MAYFAIR ESTATES PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIFFANY RILEY, 827 KEEBEN LANE, FLORISSANT, MISSOURI 63031, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 909 N. 36TH STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-195.000

PIN# 10706

LT 4 BLK 1 BAILEY ADD #2 PLAT A-445 36-11-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEHRMEL BYERS, 713 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 713 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-282.000

PIN# 35614

BEG NW COR LT 9 BLK 3 C F HOFFMAN SUB #1 RE-AR PLAT C-91 TH NW 85S ALONG GRANT AVE TH SW 105S TH SE 83 TH NE 110 TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NE1/4 GADSDEN 10-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ESTATE OF KYLE H. UNDERWOOD, 1025 LEXINGTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3909 TRENTON STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-3-000-048.000

PIN# 10424

LTS 18-19-20 BLK 3 BARRON ADD PLAT B 49 GADSDEN SEC 36 TWP 11S R 5E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIM TRAMMELL & LACY BLACKWELL, 33 LITTLE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1436, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 33 LITTLE STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-128.000

PIN# 18543

LT 72 PARCEL 1 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 51 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 27, 2024