Old Harmony Cemetery participates in Wreaths Across America

On Saturday, December 14, 126 veterans buried at Old Harmony Cemetery in Rainbow City were honored with the Wreaths Across America program at the Rainbow City Community Center. Christy Medlin, a volunteer with the Old Harmony Cemetery Association, coordinated the program, which involved months of planning and soliciting support.

Pastor David Clowdus from Old Harmony Baptist Church led the invocation. The colors were then presented by Gadsden City High School JROTC students. Emma Futral sang the national anthem and ceremonial wreaths for each branch of service were laid. Stacy Rakestraw coordinated the ceremonial wreath laying with each branch of service represented as follows: U.S. Army, Stacey Garmon; U.S. Marines, Jimmy Ray Colvin; U.S. Navy, Billy Ray Colvin; U.S. Air Force, Jeff Garmon; U.S. Space Force, Stacey Garmon; U.S. Coast Guard, Sonny Butler; U.S. Merchant Marines, Stephen Hamilton; POW/MIA, George Colvin.

After remarks by Rainbow City Mayor Joe Taylor, Deborah Medlin read the names of all the veterans buried in the cemetery. Michael Rodgers then played “Taps.” Instructions were given regarding how to place the wreaths on each grave. When the ceremony dismissed, volunteers walked across the street to the cemetery for wreath placement.

Old Harmony Cemetery Association would like to thank all the volunteers who helped with the ceremony and placement of wreaths on gravesites. The association also wishes to thank Mayor Joe Taylor for his ongoing support of the cemetery and to Reed Murray of the UPS Store in Rainbow City for providing a sign that was posted outside the cemetery entrance leading up to the December 14 ceremony.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide program to remember our nation’s heroes. Millions of volunteers – a third of whom were children – remember our nation’s heroes as they say their names out loud, with the placement of over three million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 4909 cemeteries across the nation. The goal is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Located on U.S. Hwy. 411 in Rainbow City, Old Harmony Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Etowah County.

Submitted by Stacey Garmon