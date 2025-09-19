Run-off election will settle three positions

Voters in Southside and Walnut Grove will once again head to the polls this Tuesday, September 23, 2025, to settle a handful of races that were left undecided on August 26, 2025.

The mayoral race between incumbent Dana Snyder, current Etowah County Commissioner Joey Statum and former councilman Dan Childs in Southside, as well as the race between Keith Clay, Blake Hayban and Kevin Stephens for Place 1 ended without a clear winner in August. The race between Zack Graham, Jimmy Butts and John Labo for Place 5 in Walnut Grove also ended without a clear winner.

As a result of the August election, a run-off election was announced. Tuesday, in Southside, Snyder and Statum face off, as will Clay and Hayban. In Walnut Grove, Graham and Butts will vie for a seat.

The vote totals from August are as follows:

Southside

Mayoral Race

Joey Statum – 1,134 votes (40.72%)

Dana Snyder – 881 votes (31.63%)

Dan Childs – 770 votes (27.65%)

Council Place 1

Keith Clay – 1,202 votes (45.38%)

Blake Hayban – 748 votes (28.24%)

Kevin Stephens – 699 votes (26.39%)

Walnut Grove

Council Place 5

Zack Graham – 126 votes (47.55%)

Jimmy Butts – 83 votes (31.32%)

John Labo – 56 votes (21.13%)

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Voters will need to bring a valid photo ID to vote.