West End High School honors volleyball champions

By Karla McArthur, Education Correspondent

With recent improvements to West End High School’s gymnasium, the school’s coaching staff felt it was the perfect time to showcase the volleyball program’s accomplished history.

Bethany Turner, varsity volleyball coach at West End High School, recognizes the impact that past successes can have on current and future teams. “I believe that the more our girls understand and respect the tradition of West End volleyball, the more pride they will feel each time they put on the West End jersey,” Turner said.

This led the school to host an alumni night, honoring longtime Patriot volleyball Coach Becky Phillips Vice and her state championship players, during their September 16 game against Southeastern.

While coaching at West End High School, Vice led the Lady Patriots in winning five consecutive state championships, from 1985 to 1989, securing her spot on the AHSAA’s list of Volleyball Coaching Leaders.

Turner, who has been coaching and teaching at West End for 8 years, said that although she never had the privilege of knowing Vice personally, she has only heard wonderful things about her leadership and dedication to the Patriots’ program. “It is truly our honor to recognize the lasting impact she had on West End High School volleyball,” Turner said.

Going forward, the Patriots plan to make Alumni Night an annual event. According to Turner, the school wants to give past players the opportunity to come together, celebrate their history and support the current teams.