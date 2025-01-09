Winter Storm Cora could bring snow/sleet to Etowah County Friday

Etowah County was issued a winter storm warning Thursday, January 9 by the National Weather Service.

The winter storm warning area begins along Interstate 20 and continues northward to Tennessee. The warning went into effect at midnight, 12 a.m., Friday morning and continues through the morning hours of Saturday.

Etowah County is also placed in a “significant impact area,” which is defined as having “dangerous or impossible driving conditions.” Residents are encouraged to avoid travel if possible. Widespread closures and disruptions to infrastructure “may occur.”

The cause of these advisories is a winter storm named Cora. The storm is causing issues across the east region of the United States and beyond. Storm warnings and advisories on Thursday stretched from New Mexico across the country all the way to Virginia and the Carolinas.

Cora is forecast to bring between 1-3 inches of snow for Etowah County, as well as a threat of freezing rain.

Ahead of the storm, schools across Etowah County cancelled school for Friday, January 10.

Forecasters believe that travel impacts will diminish Saturday morning, as the sun warms surfaces and temperatures rise slightly. It is recommended that residents tune into local reliable sources of information, such as the Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency.

For up-to-date information on road closures, visit ALGOtraffic.com/map. The interactive map allows individuals to see real time updates on accidents, road closures and reported travel hazards.

Apart from travel impacts, the NWS also advises that some residents may be at risk for injury by exposure to unsafe temperatures.

With the possibility of wintery precipitation and cold temperatures those without adequate sheltering and safe heat sources are at risk. Those facing homelessness, those living in homes without safe and reliable heat sources, outdoor animals and pets and those who will be working outside during the cold snap are most at risk of hypothermia and other cold temperature related dangers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) recommends that those who will be outside should wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat. They also suggest staying dry and out of the wind, covering your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold and wearing mittens that are snug at the wrist.

For water pipes, it is recommended that you allow hot and cold water taps to drip or trickle when not in use. Opening cabinet doors under a sink can also help by allowing more heat into areas with uninsulated pipes. Central heating units should be left on and set for no lower than 55 degrees. If you plan on being away from your home or business, consider shutting water off to the building or having a trusted person check on the building daily.

In case a pipe does freeze and rupture, it is recommended by NWS to make sure everyone capable of doing so know how to turn off the water to the building. NWS also warns to never thaw pipes with an open flame or torch. A hair dryer is recommended.

Another danger of cold weather comes from unsafe attempts at heating surroundings. Using kerosene heaters and other natural gas heaters can release dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. If using those heating methods, it is recommended that a carbon monoxide detector is installed. Other tips include opening a window slightly, closing off rooms that do not need immediate heat.

Residents are urged to never use a gas oven as a means of heating your home, never use a generator indoors, never use gasoline to light your fireplace and never burn charcoal indoors.

Residents are encouraged to bring all pets inside, if possible, and check on neighbors who may not have reliable heat.

NWS also recommends preparing your vehicle for cold weather by checking your battery, check your fluids, check the air in your tires and ensure that they are staying aired up, placing jumper cables in your car and placing a blanket and warm back up clothes in your vehicle, in case it breaks down.